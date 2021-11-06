Healthy Forests Are Fertile Ground for Carbon Markets

Benefits for People and Planet

The ERPA program in Mozambique is about more than just a payment from the FCPF. It promotes conservation and climate-smart agriculture in forest communities, helps farmers tap into sustainable supply chains for cash-crop production, restores degraded land, stimulates more efficient charcoal production and consumption, and improves the management of protected areas. The promise of future payouts promotes buy-in and is reinforced by the benefit sharing plan - designed through extensive stakeholder engagement - that specifies how funds will be shared with the people who participate in activities on the ground, particularly forest-dependent communities.

"I used to have a small farm, but we didn't always produce enough food to sell and support my family," says Vitória Duarte, President of the Nathelaca Producers Association, who works on the ERPA program in Zambézia. "Now I am working for the government program, I have planted eucalyptuses, I am taking care of the plantation and I am guaranteed payment by the government for the use of my land and for my work. Thanks to the project, my community will be able have a better future for their families and for our environment."

Innovating Climate Finance to Accelerate Action

Mozambique is the first FCPF country to get paid for results but it will not be the last. This same level of rigor and credibility is embedded in every FCPF ERPA, bringing the total combined value of FCPF's 15 agreements to over $720 million. The funding will be delivered as results-based payments for nearly 145 million tons of verified emission reductions achieved through 2025 in Chile, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Fiji, Ghana, Guatemala, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Madagascar, Mozambique, Nepal, Republic of Congo, and Vietnam.

ERPAs are demonstrating the viability of a budding market for jurisdictional REDD+ carbon credits. This market is part of an evolution in the climate finance landscape, which includes the acceptance of Verified Carbon Standard's Jurisdictional and Nested REDD+ (JNR) and the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) into CORSIA, the United Nation's new carbon offsetting and reduction scheme for international aviation, together with the conditional acceptance of FCPF. This eligibility is a key indicator that jurisdictional REDD+ credits have the necessary integrity to be part of both voluntary and compliance carbon markets going forward.

The World Bank has also introduced the Climate Emissions Reduction Facility (CERF), its new "one-stop shop" for Results-Based Climate Finance (RBCF). CERF will support the reduction of carbon emissions across three pillars:

Natural climate solutions: agriculture, land use, forestry, oceans, and other sectors that support natural capital assets and vital ecosystem services

Sustainable infrastructure solutions: energy, water, transport, urban and other sectors providing public goods to underpin inclusive and sustainable economic activity

Fiscal and financial solutions: frameworks and regulatory measures that provide or mobilize resources for climate action (such as carbon taxes, the removal of fossil fuel subsidies, greening public financial institutions, or loans linked to sustainability).

By delivering climate finance at scale, the CERF aims to achieve greater emissions reductions in support of countries' NDC implementation and increased climate ambition.

A green, resilient, and inclusive future is possible. As Mozambique and the other ERPA countries are showing, the adoption of smart, sustainable, and innovative approaches to tackling climate change now will pay dividends long into the future.