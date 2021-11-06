Healthy Recipe: Fall Harvest Bowl with Creamy Balsamic Dressing

Not only does this harvest bowl match the foliage of fall, it's flavor-packed and filled with good-for-you ingredients. The base is mixed greens and brown rice with scrumptious toppings like apples, sweet potatoes, grilled chicken, goat cheese, and walnuts-paired with a creamy balsamic dressing that adds delicious flavor to each bite. This recipe combines all the best produce that fall has to offer and is loaded with nutrient-rich ingredients. It's hearty, sweet, and savory all in one dish-what's not to love?

INGREDIENTS:

For the harvest salad:

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

8 cups mixed greens

2 sweet potatoes, cooked and chopped

1 apple, chopped

⅓ cup walnuts, chopped

2 tbsp goat cheese crumbles

2 cups cooked brown rice

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the creamy balsamic dressing:

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. honey

Salt and pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

Add dressing into a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.

Pound chicken breast to even thickness, then season salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat, then once oil is shimmery add the chicken breast and sear on each side for 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown. Set aside.

Divide the greens between bowls and assemble the sliced chicken breast and remaining ingredients over top. Add a drizzle of creamy balsamic dressing and enjoy!

Serves 4.

NUTRITION FACTS (PER SERVING):

Calories 490

Protein 22 g

Total fat 24 g

Saturated fat 3.5 g (18% DV)

Cholesterol 50 mg

Carbs 50 g

Fiber 7 g

Total sugars 12 g

Added sugars 1 g

Sodium 140 mg

