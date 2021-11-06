Healthy Recipe: Fall Harvest Bowl with Creamy Balsamic Dressing

Not only does this harvest bowl match the foliage of fall, it's flavor-packed and filled with good-for-you ingredients. The base is mixed greens and brown rice with scrumptious toppings like apples, sweet potatoes, grilled chicken, goat cheese, and walnuts-paired with a creamy balsamic dressing that adds delicious flavor to each bite. This recipe combines all the best produce that fall has to offer and is loaded with nutrient-rich ingredients. It's hearty, sweet, and savory all in one dish-what's not to love?
INGREDIENTS:
For the harvest salad:
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 boneless skinless chicken breasts
8 cups mixed greens
2 sweet potatoes, cooked and chopped
1 apple, chopped
⅓ cup walnuts, chopped
2 tbsp goat cheese crumbles
2 cups cooked brown rice
Salt and pepper, to taste
For the creamy balsamic dressing:
3 tbsp balsamic vinegar
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
3 tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. honey
Salt and pepper, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
Add dressing into a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.
Pound chicken breast to even thickness, then season salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat, then once oil is shimmery add the chicken breast and sear on each side for 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown. Set aside.
Divide the greens between bowls and assemble the sliced chicken breast and remaining ingredients over top. Add a drizzle of creamy balsamic dressing and enjoy!
Serves 4.
NUTRITION FACTS (PER SERVING):
Calories 490
Protein 22 g
Total fat 24 g
Saturated fat 3.5 g (18% DV)
Cholesterol 50 mg
Carbs 50 g
Fiber 7 g
Total sugars 12 g
Added sugars 1 g
Sodium 140 mg
