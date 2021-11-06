Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Healthy Recipe: Fall Harvest Bowl with Creamy Balsamic Dressing

11/06/2021 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Not only does this harvest bowl match the foliage of fall, it's flavor-packed and filled with good-for-you ingredients. The base is mixed greens and brown rice with scrumptious toppings like apples, sweet potatoes, grilled chicken, goat cheese, and walnuts-paired with a creamy balsamic dressing that adds delicious flavor to each bite. This recipe combines all the best produce that fall has to offer and is loaded with nutrient-rich ingredients. It's hearty, sweet, and savory all in one dish-what's not to love?

INGREDIENTS:

For the harvest salad:

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

8 cups mixed greens

2 sweet potatoes, cooked and chopped

1 apple, chopped

⅓ cup walnuts, chopped

2 tbsp goat cheese crumbles

2 cups cooked brown rice

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the creamy balsamic dressing:

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. honey

Salt and pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

Add dressing into a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.

Pound chicken breast to even thickness, then season salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat, then once oil is shimmery add the chicken breast and sear on each side for 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown. Set aside.

Divide the greens between bowls and assemble the sliced chicken breast and remaining ingredients over top. Add a drizzle of creamy balsamic dressing and enjoy!

Serves 4.

NUTRITION FACTS (PER SERVING):

Calories 490

Protein 22 g

Total fat 24 g

Saturated fat 3.5 g (18% DV)

Cholesterol 50 mg

Carbs 50 g

Fiber 7 g

Total sugars 12 g

Added sugars 1 g

Sodium 140 mg

This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for medical diagnosis or treatment. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Brittany Donovan

Brittany Donovan is a cookbook author and lifestyle blogger with a passion for food and fitness. She believes a life of fun, health and wellness can be achieved by doing the little things every day that make a difference. She enjoys kickboxing, decorating, photographing new recipes and dance parties in the kitchen with her husband. She resides in Sacramento, California.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 06 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 16:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18pHEALTHY RECIPE : Fall Harvest Bowl with Creamy Balsamic Dressing
PU
11:57aWARREN BUFFETT : Supply chain problems crimp profit at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway; cash sets record
RE
09:34aSome of the world's worst stampedes
RE
08:45aBotswana provisionally licences first indigenous commercial bank
RE
07:48aAsset manager Abrdn in talks to buy Interactive Investor for more than 1.5 billion stg- Sky News
RE
06:02aIndian hospital fire kills 10, injures seven
RE
06:00aIMF reaches staff agreement with Kenya in step towards $264 million disbursement
RE
06:00aWith infrastructure vote, Congress gives Biden long-needed jolt of good news
RE
05:00aNinety-nine killed in fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital
RE
04:56aChina's Xinhua lauds Xi ahead of key Communist Party meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Supply chain problems crimp profit at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway; cas..
2Supply chain problems crimp profit at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway; cas..
3Credit Suisse says it shut Ai Weiwei account due to missing paperwork
4Third Quarter Earnings 2021
5Roche chairman sees greater flexibility after Novartis deal - paper

HOT NEWS