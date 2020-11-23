Healthy Skin Month: Five Lifestyle Hacks to Ensure #YourHealthiestSkin According To Dermatologist Elizabeth Mullans, M.D.

Healthy Skin Month is the perfect time to recharge that skincare routine with five lifestyle hacks to promote holistic health from head to toe, inside and out, beyond the latest cleansers, moisturizers, creams, lotions and potions. Good, healthy skin starts with diet, proper nutrition, cleanliness, H20 consumption and getting the right amount of zzz’s.

“Lifestyle choices are the biggest driver to achieving healthy skin,” says Elizabeth Mullans, M.D., board-certified Dermatologist at Uptown Dermatology. “A 'health glow' starts by addressing the various aspects of everyday life that are negatively impacting our skin’s health and deliberately altering unhealthy patterns.”

5 self-care tips to achieve healthy skin:

Get enough sleep. Sufficient sleep means fewer wrinkles; brighter, less puffy eyes; and a well-rested “healthy” glow. A Swedish study published in the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that sleep deprivation is associated with paler skin, increased wrinkles, fine lines, and droopy corners around the mouth. The CDC recommends adults get at least 7 hours of sleep every night. If it’s tough to fall asleep, a melatonin supplement, like vitafusion Melatonin Max, can help. Drink more water. The benefits of H20 for the skin are seemingly endless: water clears out the dangerous toxins that hurt the skin, flushes out toxins, prevents acne, helps even complexion by increasing blood flow, prevents premature aging through skin tightening, and reduces puffiness. Wash your mask. Although masks are important for virus protection, they also may be causing skin irritation and acne. To help deter these adverse reactions, wash your mask daily to avoid bacteria buildup. Since the skin on the face is so sensitive, it’s also important to use a laundry detergent that is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free like Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin, Free & Clear Detergent. Sun protection. Wearing sunscreen is truly a form of self-care and protection. Even when weather is cloudy, rainy, or cold, the sun can harm the skins with ultraviolent exposure with effects like wrinkles and “leather-y skin.” Sunscreen, hats, and careful monitoring of time in the sun not only promotes a youthful appearance, but they also lessen the risk of developing skin cancer. Manage stress. Increased stress impacts mental and physical health. Stress has been known to increase acne, cause a flushed face, worsen undereye bags, and produce dry and flaky skin. While exercise and fresh air are age old endorphin-producing ways to manage stress, sticking to a structured health and wellness routine can help. vitafusion Gorgeous Hair, Skin & Nails gummy multivitamin with Biotin and vitamins C and E provides a daily intake of key nutrients to enhance skin, hair, and nail health.

“Simple lifestyle changes are the easiest and most impactful actions we can make to achieve healthy skin,” adds Mullans. “If acne, skin sensitivity and irritation persist, however, make sure to consult a medical professional.”

