Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Healthy Skin Month: Five Lifestyle Hacks to Ensure #YourHealthiestSkin According To Dermatologist Elizabeth Mullans, M.D.

11/23/2020 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Healthy Skin Month is the perfect time to recharge that skincare routine with five lifestyle hacks to promote holistic health from head to toe, inside and out, beyond the latest cleansers, moisturizers, creams, lotions and potions. Good, healthy skin starts with diet, proper nutrition, cleanliness, H20 consumption and getting the right amount of zzz’s.

“Lifestyle choices are the biggest driver to achieving healthy skin,” says Elizabeth Mullans, M.D., board-certified Dermatologist at Uptown Dermatology. “A 'health glow' starts by addressing the various aspects of everyday life that are negatively impacting our skin’s health and deliberately altering unhealthy patterns.”

5 self-care tips to achieve healthy skin:

  1. Get enough sleep. Sufficient sleep means fewer wrinkles; brighter, less puffy eyes; and a well-rested “healthy” glow. A Swedish study published in the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that sleep deprivation is associated with paler skin, increased wrinkles, fine lines, and droopy corners around the mouth. The CDC recommends adults get at least 7 hours of sleep every night. If it’s tough to fall asleep, a melatonin supplement, like vitafusion Melatonin Max, can help.
  2. Drink more water. The benefits of H20 for the skin are seemingly endless: water clears out the dangerous toxins that hurt the skin, flushes out toxins, prevents acne, helps even complexion by increasing blood flow, prevents premature aging through skin tightening, and reduces puffiness.
  3. Wash your mask. Although masks are important for virus protection, they also may be causing skin irritation and acne. To help deter these adverse reactions, wash your mask daily to avoid bacteria buildup. Since the skin on the face is so sensitive, it’s also important to use a laundry detergent that is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free like Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin, Free & Clear Detergent.
  4. Sun protection. Wearing sunscreen is truly a form of self-care and protection. Even when weather is cloudy, rainy, or cold, the sun can harm the skins with ultraviolent exposure with effects like wrinkles and “leather-y skin.” Sunscreen, hats, and careful monitoring of time in the sun not only promotes a youthful appearance, but they also lessen the risk of developing skin cancer.
  5. Manage stress. Increased stress impacts mental and physical health. Stress has been known to increase acne, cause a flushed face, worsen undereye bags, and produce dry and flaky skin. While exercise and fresh air are age old endorphin-producing ways to manage stress, sticking to a structured health and wellness routine can help. vitafusion Gorgeous Hair, Skin & Nails gummy multivitamin with Biotin and vitamins C and E provides a daily intake of key nutrients to enhance skin, hair, and nail health.

“Simple lifestyle changes are the easiest and most impactful actions we can make to achieve healthy skin,” adds Mullans. “If acne, skin sensitivity and irritation persist, however, make sure to consult a medical professional.”


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:39aWALLENSTAM : 1,800 square meter gymnastics and trampoline hall for Mölnlycke Fabriker
PU
10:38aEurope climate group calls for end to subsidies for plug-in hybrid cars
RE
10:38aXXL ASA : - Purchase own shares
AQ
10:38aGEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:38aASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Notice of Results
PR
10:38aArkose Labs' ‘Bankrupting Fraud Virtual Summit 2020' Showcased Best and Brightest in Cybercrime Prevention
GL
10:38aWall Street rises on vaccine cheer, upbeat business activity data
RE
10:37aSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:37aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise on Covid-19 Vaccine Results
DJ
10:36aWall St rises on vaccine cheer, upbeat business activity data
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hit by cryptocurrency curbs, Chinese fund managers look elsewhere to ride bitcoin bull
2DANONE S.A : Danone to cut jobs, product lines in virus-led restructuring
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : TAKE FIVE: Deal or no deal
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Vaccine progress lifts stocks, dollar still sickly
5XIAOMI CORPORATION : Smelling blood, Huawei?s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its U.S. woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ