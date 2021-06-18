Healthy Transportation Foundation Partners with AscellaHealth to Offer Discount Rx Card for Professional Truck Drivers and Families

AscellaHealth, a national specialty pharmacy benefit manager (SPBM) serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, announces its collaboration with Healthy Transportation Foundation (HTF) to offer a drug discount card (DDC) program—up to 80% savings on most drugs and up to 40% on specialty drugs—for all professional truck drivers and their family members. The DDC can be downloaded from the HTA website here or accessed via email or text to be stored on a smartphone, is available in Spanish and requires no activation or enrollment. The DDC program benefits include all National Drug Codes (NDCs), no day-supply limits and access to AscellaHealth’s network of 63,000+ pharmacies, including national chains and local pharmacies.

Jon Slaughter, CEO, Healthy Trucking of America, Inc. (HTA), a sister company to HTF, says, “The AscellaHealth DDC program helps to ensure that much-needed medications are affordable for professional truck drivers, many of whom are uninsured or underinsured and face rising drug costs. This partnership enables more drivers to take their medications as prescribed, enhances quality of life and improves outcomes for our members and their families.”

Slaughter leads the HTF, a non-profit organization that seeks federal, state and philanthropic funding to assist with research, driver health and wellness awareness and a lifestyle change program (LCP) subsidy to participating fleets and drivers. He recently introduced this opportunity and distributed DDCs at the HTF booth #5, Turning Point • CDLLife Summit 2021, Birmingham, Alabama, June 9-11, 2021. During this event, Slaughter also presented the focus of the organization to advance the health and wellness of professional drivers.

“In more than half of long-haul truck drivers, top health concerns include high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, decreased physical activity, high cholesterol and lack of sleep,” he explains. “Having one or more of these issues can lead to heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Preventive care and adherence to treatment are critical, making this DDC program especially valuable.”

Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth, states, “We are thrilled to bring to HTF members an opportunity to maximize benefits and reduce costs. Our vast national pharmacy network allows us to offer highly competitive discounts so that HTF members can gain access to the best drug prices possible.”

