Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Healthy Transportation Foundation Partners with AscellaHealth to Offer Discount Rx Card for Professional Truck Drivers and Families

06/18/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AscellaHealth, a national specialty pharmacy benefit manager (SPBM) serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, announces its collaboration with Healthy Transportation Foundation (HTF) to offer a drug discount card (DDC) program—up to 80% savings on most drugs and up to 40% on specialty drugs—for all professional truck drivers and their family members. The DDC can be downloaded from the HTA website here or accessed via email or text to be stored on a smartphone, is available in Spanish and requires no activation or enrollment. The DDC program benefits include all National Drug Codes (NDCs), no day-supply limits and access to AscellaHealth’s network of 63,000+ pharmacies, including national chains and local pharmacies.

Jon Slaughter, CEO, Healthy Trucking of America, Inc. (HTA), a sister company to HTF, says, “The AscellaHealth DDC program helps to ensure that much-needed medications are affordable for professional truck drivers, many of whom are uninsured or underinsured and face rising drug costs. This partnership enables more drivers to take their medications as prescribed, enhances quality of life and improves outcomes for our members and their families.”

Slaughter leads the HTF, a non-profit organization that seeks federal, state and philanthropic funding to assist with research, driver health and wellness awareness and a lifestyle change program (LCP) subsidy to participating fleets and drivers. He recently introduced this opportunity and distributed DDCs at the HTF booth #5, Turning Point • CDLLife Summit 2021, Birmingham, Alabama, June 9-11, 2021. During this event, Slaughter also presented the focus of the organization to advance the health and wellness of professional drivers.

“In more than half of long-haul truck drivers, top health concerns include high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, decreased physical activity, high cholesterol and lack of sleep,” he explains. “Having one or more of these issues can lead to heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Preventive care and adherence to treatment are critical, making this DDC program especially valuable.”

Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth, states, “We are thrilled to bring to HTF members an opportunity to maximize benefits and reduce costs. Our vast national pharmacy network allows us to offer highly competitive discounts so that HTF members can gain access to the best drug prices possible.”

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth, a national specialty pharmacy benefit manager (SPBMTM), serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, offers high quality prescription drug benefit management services. Complemented by other customizable services, such as carved-out specialty pharmacy services and cost-savings programs, AscellaHealth provides a unique, proprietary service portfolio. Visit www.ascellahealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pEBS UPDATED DEADLINE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Informs Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Investors of the Updated June 21 Deadline in Securities Class Action Due to the Recently Declared Federal Court Holiday – EBS
GL
03:11pCERRO DE PASCO RESOURCES  : Announces Amended Convertible Loan Financing
AQ
03:11pVACCINATING REFUGEES : Lessons from the Inclusive Lebanon Vaccine Roll-Out Experience
PU
03:11pDEUTSCHE BANK  : Amendment to the terms and conditions - DE000DL8Y329
PU
03:11pREFUGEES : key talent for our teams
PU
03:10pBREAKING : JPMorgan, Barclays, Citi and Nomura among banks cleared for 800bn EU bond sale
AQ
03:09pPrice drop lures some buyers in India; China discounts dip
RE
03:09pWYNNSTAY PROPERTIES  : Annual Report and Financial Statements
PU
03:09pDEUTSCHE BANK  : Publishes EEO-1 Diversity Data, Commits To Continued Transparency
PU
03:09pZAPTEC  : Grant of Share options
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls 1% amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
3TESCO PLC : TESCO : Wall Street heads for weak open as investors review recovery bets
4ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...

HOT NEWS