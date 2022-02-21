Healthy demand, shortages spur nickel's climb to decade highs

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Nickel prices climbed to their
highest in more than a decade on Monday as low inventories,
healthy demand from manufacturers of electric vehicle batteries
and worries about supplies from Russia spurred buying.
Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange was up
1.5% at $24,515 a tonne at 1049 GMT having earlier hit $24,610 a
tonne, the highest since August 2011.
"There will be a risk premium for nickel given the potential
for disruptions from Russia and inventories are low," said ING
analyst Wenyu Yao. "Strong electric vehicles sales in China
continue to drive the tightness for the nickel that is suitable
for making nickel sulphate.
RUSSIA: The possibility of sanctions on Russia if it invades
Ukraine are behind concerns about supplies from the country
which accounted for about 10% of global mined production last
year.
STOCKS: Shortages of nickel have led to draws on stocks in
LME registered warehouses <MNISTX-TOTAL >, which at 83,274
tonnes have dropped 68% since April last year.
Stocks of bagged briquette <MNI-BBRI-TOT>, easily crushed
into small particles and dissolved in sulphuric acid to make
nickel sulphate for batteries, at 62,940 tonnes are down 69%
since last April.
Cancelled warrants -- metal earmarked for delivery -- at 52%
suggest another 43,638 tonnes is due to leave the LME system.
SPREADS: Worries about shortages on the LME market have been
reinforced by one company holding between 50%-79% of LME nickel
warrants and cash contracts <0#LME-WHC>.
This has created a premium for the cash over the three-month
nickel contract. The premium closed at $465 a tonne on
Friday, close to the 15-year high of $570 hit on February 1.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES: Sales of new energy vehicles in China
reached 431,000 in January, an annual increase of 135.8%,
according to data of the China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers.
OTHER METALS: Copper was up 0.1% at $9,967 a tonne,
aluminium climbed 0.6% to $3,282, zinc gained
0.5% to $3,592, lead slipped 0.1% to $2,346 and tin fell
0.3% to $24,515.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Kirsten Donovan)