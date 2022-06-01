Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Heard 'heartbroken' as jury mostly sides with Depp

06/01/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "Do you find that Mr. Depp has proven all the elements of defamation? Answer: Yes."

A Virginia jury ruled that Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, a verdict that caps a dramatic, widely watched six-week trial detailing the former Hollywood couple's chaotic relationship.

"Question: The statement has a defamatory implication about Mr. Depp. Answer: Yes."

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard... after the Pirates of the Caribbean star had sued her for $50 million.

Depp - who was not in the courtroom Wednesday - had argued his ex-wife defamed him when she called herself (quote) "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 newspaper opinion piece.

In a Wednesday statement, Depp said (quote) "The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

His lawyer Camille Vasquez spoke to reporters outside the courtroom:

"Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning - that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence (background: are you kidding me?)"

But - the jury also ruled in favor of Heard in some aspects of her counter-suit against Depp... awarding her $2 million in damages.

She claimed Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax."

During the trial, Depp denied hitting Heard

"...nor have I ever struck any woman in my life."

He - and his lawyers - argued Heard was the perpetrator:

"Ms. Heard in her frustration and in her rage and her anger, she would strike out."

Throughout the case, jurors listened to recordings and stories of the couple's fights.

"...He slapped me across the face." (flash) "He just kicked me. In the back."

Heard's attorneys argued that she had told the truth... and that her comments, published in 2018, were covered as free speech under the First Amendment.

But the jury decided otherwise.

In a statement, Heard said (quote) "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband... I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pHeard 'heartbroken' as jury mostly sides with Depp
RE
05:47pUSPS expects to boost purchase of electric delivery vehicles
RE
05:42pActor Damian Lewis, author Ian Rankin honoured by queen
RE
05:39pCruiser Capital wins three seats on American Vanguard's board
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.67% to 95.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.78% to $1.0651 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.92% to $1.2487 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 1.15% to 130.15 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:32pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dimon says brace for U.S. economic 'hurricane' due to inflation
2Analyst recommendations: HP, Mosaic, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Salesforce..
3Wall Street ends lower as economic data fails to ease rate hike angst
4Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave
5Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids

HOT NEWS