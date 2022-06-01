Heard 'heartbroken' as jury mostly sides with Depp

A Virginia jury ruled that Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, a verdict that caps a dramatic, widely watched six-week trial detailing the former Hollywood couple's chaotic relationship.

"Question: The statement has a defamatory implication about Mr. Depp. Answer: Yes."

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard... after the Pirates of the Caribbean star had sued her for $50 million.

Depp - who was not in the courtroom Wednesday - had argued his ex-wife defamed him when she called herself (quote) "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 newspaper opinion piece.

In a Wednesday statement, Depp said (quote) "The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

His lawyer Camille Vasquez spoke to reporters outside the courtroom:

"Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning - that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence (background: are you kidding me?)"

But - the jury also ruled in favor of Heard in some aspects of her counter-suit against Depp... awarding her $2 million in damages.

She claimed Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax."

During the trial, Depp denied hitting Heard

"...nor have I ever struck any woman in my life."

He - and his lawyers - argued Heard was the perpetrator:

"Ms. Heard in her frustration and in her rage and her anger, she would strike out."

Throughout the case, jurors listened to recordings and stories of the couple's fights.

"...He slapped me across the face." (flash) "He just kicked me. In the back."

Heard's attorneys argued that she had told the truth... and that her comments, published in 2018, were covered as free speech under the First Amendment.

But the jury decided otherwise.

In a statement, Heard said (quote) "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband... I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback."