Hearing Aid Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 | Technavio

The hearing aid market is poised to grow by USD 2.85 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the hearing aid market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in use of binaural hearing aids.
The hearing aid market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing adoption of hearing aids with rechargeable batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the hearing aid market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The hearing aid market covers the following areas:
Hearing Aid Market Sizing
Hearing Aid Market Forecast
Hearing Aid Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
-
Amplifon Spa
-
Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.
-
Cochlear Ltd.
-
Demant AS
-
GN Store Nord AS
-
MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH
-
Rion Co. Ltd.
-
Sonova Holding AG
-
Starkey Laboratories Inc.
-
WS Audiology AS
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five Forces Summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product placement
-
Hearing devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Hearing implants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End-user placement
-
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
