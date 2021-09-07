Heart Failure Society of America Delivers the Latest Science and Innovation at Annual Scientific Meeting 2021

The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) will host the Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2021– a ground-breaking hybrid event – from September 10-13, 2021. More than 1500 heart failure health care providers have already registered to participate either safely, in-person at the Gaylord Rockies in Denver, CO or online from anywhere in the world via the ASM virtual platform.

HFSA 2021 provides the latest scientific content relevant to every member of a heart failure team, including live, interactive scientific sessions, satellite symposia, two exciting Late Breaking Clinical Trials sessions, distinguished awards, continuing medical education, a socially-distant exhibit hall, a variety of outdoor networking opportunities and much more. Dive into all that HFSA 2021 has to offer using the online program planner and poster hall directory.

“It was important to HFSA to provide ASM participants with a choice in the way they’d like participate this year,” said HFSA president, Nancy M. Albert, RN, PHD, FHFSA. “With so much ground-breaking research to be disseminated, we wanted to make sure nobody would miss out. Those participating in-person will be vaccinated, will wear masks indoors and can opt to enjoy a variety of sessions safely indoors or livestream them in beautiful outdoor settings. For those who choose to join us virtually, many ASM sessions will be livestreamed with even more available OnDemand after the meeting ends through December 13, 2021. This exciting hybrid event will ensure that all HFSA 2021 attendees can access the latest science and continue their important work to advance this field of treatment in the way that work best for them.”

OPENING PLENARY SESSION

HFSA 2021 kicks-off with an exciting opening plenary session Saturday, September 11 at 10:00 AM - Lessons for Heart Failure Care from the Pandemic: Imagining a Better New Normal. Dr. Robert M. Califf, Head of Clinical Policy and Strategy for Verily and Google Health and a former FDA Commissioner, will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped approaches to chronic care.

Dr. Califf will be joined by Dr. Marielle Jessup to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on larger health organizations, and Dr. Clyde Yancy who will further discuss important impacts on health equity. This session of heart failure giants brings a wide range of vantage points and will conclude with a timely panel discussion around how we move forward through the pandemic.

TWO LATE BREAKING CLINICAL TRIALS SESSIONS

HFSA will host two late breaking clinical trials sessions that provide a dive deep into the latest rapidly evolving research in the field of heart failure.

Late Breaking Clinical Trials I - Sunday, September 12 at 9:45 – 11:15 AM MT

The Impact of Sacubitril-valsartan Vs. Ramipril On Health Status Post Myocardial Infarction: A PARADISE-MI Analysis

Effect of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Black Patients with Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction: Insights from The GALACTIC-HF Trial

Redwood-HCM: A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Dose-finding Trial of the Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor, Aficamten, In Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Effects of Dapagliflozin On Symptoms, Function and Quality of Life in Patients with Heart Failure and Preserved Ejection Fraction - Main Results from The PRESERVED-HF Trial

Effect of Empagliflozin On Worsening Heart Failure Events in Patients with Heart Failure and A Preserved Ejection Fraction: The Emperor-preserved Trial

Finerenone in Mild to Severe Chronic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes: The Fidelity Analysis

Late Breaking Clinical Trials II - Monday, September 13 at 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM MT

The Association of Digital Tool Use and Heart Failure Care: Insights from The Connect-hf Trial

A Mobile Health Intervention to Increase Physical Activity in Patients with Heart Failure and Diabetes: The Target-hf-dm Randomized Controlled Trial

Variation In Treatment Responses To HeartLogic Heart Failure Alerts In The Multiple Cardiac Sensors For Management Of Heart Failure (MANAGE-HF) Study

Results from First-In-Human Clinical Trial of RP-A501 (AAV9:LAMP2B) Gene Therapy Treatment for Danon Disease

PARTICIPANTS EARN CE CREDITS

HFSA 2021 offers physicians, nurses and pharmacists a full program of continuing education (CE) credits tailored specifically to help advance their work in the field of heart failure.

Physicians can earn up to 57.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and up to 10.50 MOC points in the American Board of Internal Medicine’s (ABIM) Maintenance of Certification (MOC) program.

can earn up to and up to the American Board of Internal Medicine’s (ABIM) Maintenance of Certification (MOC) program. Nurses can earn up to 57.25 contact hours , including 19.50 hours of nursing pharmacology credits.

can earn up to , including hours of nursing pharmacology credits. Pharmacists can earn up to 28.00 contact hours of knowledge-based CPE.

HFSA is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide leading continuing education opportunities for heart failure teams.

COVID-19 SAFETY GUIDELINES

The HFSA Safety Advisory Taskforce has been working in partnership with top infectious disease experts to implement a variety of precautions to ensure the safety of those attending the meeting in-person, including requiring COVID-19 vaccinations and masks in indoor settings. Click to review the safety precautions in place.

