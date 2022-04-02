Log in
'Heartbroken' Will Smith resigns from film academy

04/02/2022 | 01:18am EDT
STORY: Will Smith has resigned from Hollywood's film academy after hitting presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars earlier this week.

In a statement on Friday, Smith wrote that he was "heartbroken," calling his behavior on Oscars night "shocking, painful and inexcusable."

He added that he would accept any further consequences imposed by the academy, writing, "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work."

At the Oscars ceremony Sunday night, Rock made a hair loss joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, referencing the movie "G.I. Jane."

Smith then strode up to the stage and smacked Rock across the face, returning to the stage just an hour later to accept the Best Actor award for his role in "King Richard."

It remains unclear whether Rock was aware of Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia diagnosis, a condition that causes hair loss.

Film academy president David Rubin said on Friday that the group accepted Smith's resignation, but would continue with disciplinary proceedings that could lead to additional penalties.

The academy's formal investigation is set to start on April 18.


HOT NEWS