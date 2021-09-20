The Heat Network Efficiency Scheme () Demonstrator is a £4.175 million grant scheme for the 2021 to 2022 financial year. It will support performance uplifts to existing heat network or communal heating projects where outcomes for customers and operators are sub-optimal.

The measures delivered by projects will support short-term and sustained efficiency savings in fuel consumption and carbon emissions, and address areas of customer detriment. These outcomes will also lay the groundwork for projects to optimise performance to enable more efficient and effective decarbonisation in future.

The Demonstrator guidance document provides an overview of how the scheme will support existing heat network and communal heating schemes. It details how the scheme operates and the application/assessment process.

Applications will open shortly.

Read the guidance document for more information on how to prepare your application.

You can email hnes@beis.gov.uk for an application form. We will usually reply within 2 working days.