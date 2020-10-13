Log in
Heated Bedding Market to Reach USD 94.63 Million by 2024, Medisana GmbH and Microlife Corp. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio

10/13/2020 | 11:03am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the heated bedding market and it is poised to grow by USD 94.63 million during 2020-2024. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005800/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heated Bedding Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heated Bedding Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The heated blankets and throws segment is expected to be the leading segment based on product.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • Demand for extremely soft blankets and throws is one of the major trends in the market.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Medisana GmbH, Microlife Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Shanghai ShenAn Textile Co. Ltd., Sleep Number Corp., Tenacta Group Spa, The Surgical Co. Group, The Vermont Country Store Inc., and Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • A high degree of product premiumization is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the ease of substitution restraints the market growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • The APAC region will contribute 61% of market growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Medisana GmbH, Microlife Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Shanghai ShenAn Textile Co. Ltd., Sleep Number Corp., Tenacta Group Spa, The Surgical Co. Group, The Vermont Country Store Inc., and Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The high degree of product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Heated Bedding Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Heated Bedding Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Heated Blankets and Throws
    • Heated Mattress Pad
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40656

Heated Bedding Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The heated bedding market report covers the following areas:

  • Heated Bedding Market Size
  • Heated Bedding Market Trends
  • Heated Bedding Market Analysis

This study identifies the demand for extremely soft blankets and throws as one of the prime reasons driving the heated bedding market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Heated Bedding Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist heated bedding market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the heated bedding market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the heated bedding market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heated bedding market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Heated blankets and throws - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Heated mattress pad - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel placement
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Medisana GmbH
  • Microlife Corp.
  • Newell Brands, Inc.
  • Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
  • Shanghai ShenAn Textile Co. Ltd.
  • Sleep Number Corp.
  • Tenacta Group Spa
  • The Surgical Co. Group
  • The Vermont Country Store Inc.
  • Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

