Heathrow Airport : appoints Luke Bugeja to its Board

06/10/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd has today announced that Luke Bugeja will join the airport's Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Mr Bugeja has over 30-years' experience in the aviation industry. He previously held senior positions at Changi Airports International in Singapore, as well as Board positions at London City, Brussels, Copenhagen and Bristol airports. He also spent 16 years working in the airline business at Qantas and Virgin Blue in Australia. His breadth of experience across the entire aviation value chain - including operations, commercial and financial and investment - will be a welcome addition to the Heathrow Board and help the airport navigate the current COVID-19 crisis while remaining focused on providing excellent service and value for money to passengers.

Mr Bugeja will succeed Jorge Gil who is stepping down from the Board after nine years of service. Mr Gil has been instrumental in leading Heathrow's £12 billion transformation programme into one of the world's leading airports and we thank him for his immense contribution.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said:

'We're delighted to welcome Luke to the Heathrow Board. The breadth of his experience across the aviation industry will help Heathrow to overcome and rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic. I'd like to also take the opportunity to extend a personal thanks to Jorge for his years of dedicated service to Heathrow. His expertise and valued counsel over the past decade have been critical in transforming Heathrow into one of the world's leading airports, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.'

--Ends-

Notes to editors:

Luke Bugeja joined Ferrovial as Chief Executive Officer Ferrovial Airports in June 2021. He has over 30-years' experience in the aviation and airport industries, having held roles along the whole aviation value chain, including operations, commercial, financial and investment aspects of airports and airlines.

Before joining Ferrovial, Luke was Operating Partner at Hermes GPE, responsible for the company's transport investments. Previously, he held senior executive positions at OMERS (Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System), Ontario Airports Investments and Macquarie Bank Limited/MAp Airports. He also held senior positions at Changi Airports International in Singapore and Board positions at London City, Brussels, Copenhagen and Bristol Airports. He also worked for 16 years in the airline business at Virgin Blue and Qantas Airways. He holds an MBA from Deakin University and a Diploma in Tourism and Travel from William Angliss College, both in Melbourne.

Disclaimer

Heathrow Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 17:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
