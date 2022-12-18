Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Heating restored in freezing Kyiv - Mayor Klitschko

12/18/2022 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Municipal workers install a Christmas tree during a heavy fog at the Sofiyska square in Kyiv

(Reuters) - Heating has been fully restored to Kyiv after the latest Russian bombardment that targeted water and power infrastructure, the capital's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Sunday.

"The city is restoring all services after the latest shelling," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

"In particular, the capital's heat supply system was fully restored. All sources of heat supply work normally."

Ukrainian officials said Russia fired more than 70 missiles on Friday in one of its heaviest barrages since the Kremlin's Feb. 24 invasion, forcing emergency blackouts nationwide and cutting access to heat and water.

Temperatures in Kyiv and many places across Ukraine were below freezing on Sunday morning, with forecasts expecting them to dip to minus 6 degrees Celsius (21.2 °F) in the capital by the evening.

Kyiv is by far the largest city in Ukraine with an estimated population of about 3 million, with up to two million more in the Kyiv region.

As of late Saturday, a third of the city remained without power.

Sergei Kovalenko, chief executive of YASNO, which provides electricity for Kyiv said late on Saturday that access to power has been increasing with each hour.

"The situation remains difficult and critical," Kovalenko said on his Facebook account.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.82% 119.43 Delayed Quote.-64.49%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.20% 64 Delayed Quote.-15.06%
Latest news "Economy"
03:11aBerlusconi vehicle seeks control of ProSiebenSat1 - Austrian watchdog
RE
02:22aChina's November diesel, gasoline exports jump to highest in over a year
RE
02:15aFour leaders sign agreement to bring green Azeri energy to Europe
RE
02:10aHeating restored in freezing Kyiv - Mayor Klitschko
RE
01:52aPhilippines extends tariff cuts on imported rice, other food items to fight inflation
RE
01:48aNew Azeri energy deal to cut Europe reliance on Russia
RE
01:47aChina Nov aluminium imports fall amid rising domestic supply
RE
01:25aChina's Comac delivers ARJ21 jet to Indonesia's TransNusa -CCTV
RE
01:11aMalaysia landslide victim buried as search continues
RE
01:02aChina's cities battle first wave of COVID surge as wider spread looms
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme
2New Azeri energy deal to cut Europe reliance on Russia
3EU reaches agreement on pivotal carbon market deal - Czech EU presidenc..
4American Airlines ending agreement with regional carrier Mesa Airlines
5China's November diesel, gasoline exports jump to highest in over a yea..

HOT NEWS