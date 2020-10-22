Log in
Heavy AC or DC load switching modules from Pickering Interfaces occupy one single PXI slot

10/22/2020 | 10:46am EDT

Model 40-166 PXI power relay delivers industry’s highest switching capacity using EMRs

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, today launched a new high-power relay PXI module that provides the industry’s highest switching capacity in the smallest footprint for a solution based on electromechanical relays. Occupying a compact single PXI slot form factor, the model 40-166 is available with SPST, SPDT or SP4T switching configurations. It uses power relays that suitable for switching loads up to 20A (SPDT & SP4T versions) or 30A at 277VAC (SPST) and can switch voltages up to 480VAC or 300VDC.

Pickering’s 40-166 power relay modules are intended for switching heavy AC or DC loads or for controlling large external relays, contactors and solenoids. The range is suitable for applications requiring switching of either mains voltage or DC and can switch up to 480VAC or 300VDC with a maximum power of 5500VA/600W (SPST configuration). This latest module also offers significant bandwidth performance (-3dB) for a 30MHz (typical) power relay module.

Comments Steven Edwards, Switching Product Manager at Pickering: “The single PXI slot envelope maximizes switching density within the chassis when compared to other high current modules aimed at the automotive and defense sectors. Spare relay kits are available, allowing customers – with appropriate training – to repair devices on-site, thus minimizing system downtime. Of course, like all our switching products, the 40-166 carries a three-year warranty.”

The 20A & 30A versions of this high power module feature connector keying, and VISA, IVI & Kernel drivers are supplied for Windows. Pickering’s connection division offers a range of cable accessories to support the 40-166 range, and the devices are supported by any PXI chassis or Pickering’s Modular LXI and LXI/USB chassis. More details can be found at: https://www.pickeringtest.com/product/40-166-001-power-relay-10xspst-30amp.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, USB and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries including, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

© Business Wire 2020

