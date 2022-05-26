Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Heavy fighting as Congo tries to fend off resurgent M23 rebels

05/26/2022 | 09:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Heavy fighting raged in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday between the army and M23 rebels, who are waging their most sustained offensive since a 2012-2013 insurrection that briefly overran the major city of Goma.

The army recaptured its base in Rumangabo from the M23 but the rebels still appeared to control much of the surrounding area, said Emmanuel de Merode, director of the Virunga National Park, who is based in the town.

There was also heavy fighting overnight near the town of Kibumba, about 20 km (12 miles) northeast of Goma near the border with Rwanda, de Merode added.

An imam there said the town fell to the M23 on Wednesday.

Spokesmen for Congo's army could not be immediately reached for comment.

M23 spokesman Willy Ngoma told Reuters that the rebels had routed the army and allied militias, which he said had started hostilities.

Ngoma said the M23 was now satisfied, but when asked if the group might move on Goma, he added: "The day that will be necessary for our defence, we will not hesitate."

The M23 insurgency stems from the long fallout from the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

The group's leadership is from the Tutsi ethnic group and has justified its attacks by saying it is battling the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a militia founded by ethnic Hutus who fled Rwanda after participating in the genocide.

In 2012, the M23 captured Goma, a city of more than 1 million people, before being chased out by Congolese and U.N. forces into Rwanda and Uganda the following year.

Since then, M23 fighters, frustrated by the slow pace of a demobilisation process aimed at reintegrating them into civilian life if they lay down their weapons, have periodically returned from camps in those countries to stage attacks inside Congo.

Late on Wednesday, Congo's government renewed accusations that Rwanda, which is led by President Paul Kagame, a Tutsi, was backing the M23.

Rwanda said it was not involved in what it described as an intra-Congolese conflict and in turn accused the Congolese army and FDLR fighters of shelling Rwandan territory on March 19 and May 23.

(Additional reporting by Fiston Mahamba, David Lewis, Clement Uwiringiyimana and Aaron Ross; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Estelle Shirbon, Mark Porter and Andrew Heavens)

By Djaffar Al Katanty


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:22aCredit Committee to meet Friday to discuss potential Russia "credit event"
RE
10:17aEasyJet flights could be disrupted due to IT issues
RE
10:15aWalmart, CVS to halt filling prescriptions for controlled substances by Cerebral, Done
RE
10:11aU.S. pending home sales dive to two-year low in April
RE
10:03aU.S. says it has not invited Venezuela, Nicaragua governments to Americas summit
RE
09:59aAdvancing Russian forces reach key highway from Donbas cities
RE
09:57aDebt deal delays blocking funding for Chad - IMF Africa director
RE
09:57aU.S. weekly jobless claims fall; corporate profits sag in first quarter
RE
09:56aSouth Africa's Tharisa sees strong chrome demand in China despite COVID curbs
RE
09:55aHeavy fighting as Congo tries to fend off resurgent M23 rebels
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global firms warn of sluggish China demand due to lengthy COVID curbs
2Apple to increase starting pay for U.S. workers
3CSPC Pharma Shares Fall After Weaker 1Q Profit
4Alibaba: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
5Apple Plans to Keep iPhone Production Flat This Year, Bloomberg Reports

HOT NEWS