May 26, 2024 at 05:36 pm EDT

STORY: :: Alaverdi, Armenia

:: Villages on Armenia and Georgia's border

are cut off after heavy rain and flooding

:: May 26, 2024

:: Marneuli, Georgia

:: Hundreds of people are being evacuated from

their homes, according to local media

Radio Free Europe reported that the Debed River had burst its banks, blocking a highway and a railway link between Armenia and Georgia.

Video footage in Marneuli, Georgia showed submerged streets and stranded vehicles.