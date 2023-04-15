STORY: A Sudan TV broadcast was interrupted when loud bangs were heard in the background while the anchor was live on Saturday (April 15) from a studio in Omdurman.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief and Khartoum international airport in an apparent coup attempt as clashes erupted with the army.

The RSF, which accused the army of attacking it first, also said they had seized the airports in the northern city of Merowe and in El-Obeid in the west.

The Sudanese air force is conducting operations against the RSF, the army said.

Gunfire could be heard in several parts of Khartoum and eyewitnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.