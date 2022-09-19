Heavy rain could damage Ivory Coast main cocoa crop, farmers say

ABIDJAN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Above-average rain across most
of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week could cause
disease and damage the first beans of the October-to-March main
crop in some areas, farmers said on Monday.
The world's top cocoa producer is in the midst of a rainy
season that runs from April to mid-November, when rains are
abundant and often heavy.
Several farmers said timid main crop harvests had started
and would pick up next month.
Most were reluctant to sell right away as they were
expecting the government to announce a higher market price in
October.
Buyers were currently offering around 750 CFA francs
($1.15) per kilogram of cocoa beans, lower than the current
market price of 850 CFA francs ($1.30) per kilogramme, they
said.
In the western regions of Soubre and Man, and in the
southern region of Divo, farmers feared heavy rain and high soil
moisture content could trigger black pod disease.
The rain was also making it difficult to properly dry beans.
"It has rained too much. We do not need this amount of water
now. It can bring black pod disease," said Alfred Koua, who
farms near Soubre where 276.4 millimetres of rain fell last
week, 258.7 mm above the five-year average.
But farmers in the southern region of Agboville and in the
eastern region of Abengourou said growing conditions were good
despite above-average rainfall.
Similar observations were made in the central regions of
Daloa, Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where farmers said they
expected abundant harvests from October to January.
The weather would helps crops be significant by February,
they added.
"Rains are good and there will be many harvests between
November and January," said Paul N'Guessan, who farms near
Daloa, where 37.7 mm of rain fell last week, 8.2 mm above the
average.
Average weekly temperatures ranged between 23.7 and 25.7
degrees Celsius.
($1 = 654.2500 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly,
Editing by Sofia Christensen and Ed Osmond)