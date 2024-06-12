STORY: ::June 11, 2024

:: Heavy rain floods Spain's Mallorca airport

grounding planes and rerouting flights

::Palma, Spain

:: The Palma de Mallorca airport later resumed

operations after the rain subsided

The storm brought all activity to a halt at Palma de Mallorca airport, Spain's third-biggest, due to the "impossibility of operating safely", operator Aena said in a statement.

The airport activated its emergency plan and flights to Mallorca were temporarily re-routed to alternative airports, Transport Minister Oscar Puente said.

Puente later said on social messaging platform X that the airport was resuming operations as the rain subsided.

The Mediterranean island, known for its picturesque beaches and sunny weather, is one of Europe's most visited destinations, especially popular with German and British tourists.