Heavy rain in Ivory Coast causes cocoa pod disease

ABIDJAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Heavy rain last week in some
of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions has caused plant disease
to spread, farmers said on Monday, raising concern for the early
stage of the October-to-March main crop.
Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is in its rainy
season that runs from April to mid-November.
In the southern and coastal regions, farmers said they
feared that too much precipitation this month would prevent them
drying out beans properly and reduce the harvest.
In the eastern region of Abengourou, known for the good
quality of its beans, farmers said that black pod disease was
spreading on plantations due to excess moisture. But it is too
early to be pessimistic about the harvest, they added.
"Lots of pods are blackening because of black pod disease,"
said Emmanuel Kassi, who farms in the outskirts of Abengourou,
where 46.2 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 22.5 mm
above the five-year average.
Cases of the fungal disease were also reported in the
western regions of Soubre and Man and in the southern regions of
Divo and Agboville, where rains were well above the average, but
farmers there said growing conditions there remained adequate.
Harvesting will rise gradually this month and reach its peak
in November and December, farmers said.
In the centre-western region of Daloa, farmers said that
many workers were in the bush harvesting but sales were slow.
"There are large stocks but buying for the moment is timid,"
said Justin N’Dri, who farms near Daloa, where 30.1 mm fell last
week, 0.1 mm above the average.
Similar comments were reported in the central regions of
Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rains were below the average.
The government on Friday raised its guaranteed price paid to
producers to 900 CFA per kg, compared with 825 CFA francs
previously.
Weekly average temperatures ranged from 23.8 to 26.2 degrees
Celsius in the West African country.
