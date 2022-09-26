Heavy rainfall triggers black pod outbreaks in Ivorian cocoa farms

ABIDJAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Another week of
uncharacteristically heavy rain across Ivory Coast's
cocoa-growing regions has increased the soil's moisture content
and triggered a wave of the fungal disease black pod across
several plantations, farmers told Reuters on Monday.
Last week farmers in the world's top cocoa producer, which
is in the midst of a rainy season that runs from April to
mid-November, warned that continuously strong rains could cause
disease and damage the first beans of the October-to-March main
crop.
In the eastern region of Abengourou, the southern region of
Agboville and the western region of Man, farmers interviewed by
Reuters said that the fungal disease had already begun to spread
through their plantations.
The number of infected pods is higher than this same time
last year, but has not yet reached the point of crisis, they
said.
"We're going to need a lot of sunlight to stop its spread,"
said Constantin Yedo, who farms near Abengourou, where rainfall
was 22 mm above the five-year average last week.
Even in regions that experienced below-average rainfall last
week, like the western region of Soubre and the southern region
of Divo, farmers reported black pod infections. Heavy losses
could ensue if heavy rain continues into October, they said.
Some plantations have already begun to harvest, but farmers
there reported difficulties in thoroughly drying their beans.
Some feared that deliveries could be afflicted by mould by the
start of next month's new marketing season.
Others have refrained from harvesting, anticipating that the
government will set a higher farmgate price at the end of this
month.
Average temperatures last week ranged from 24.7 to 26.6
Celsius degrees.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Cooper Inveen
and Jan Harvey)