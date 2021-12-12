Hebei Makes Contribution to Stable Supply of Global Anti-Epidemic Medical Supplies

Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for epidemic prevention materials has increased again in and abroad since the mutated virus-Omicron. With the wish to relieve the pandemic situation worldwide, Hebei Medical Supplies for Epidemic Prevention Export Online Fair is launched by Hebei Provincial Department of Commerce from Nov., 2021 to June, 2022. The online fair is divided into two parts, products display in the global business matching online platform www.gbmof.com, which is established by the co-organizer CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd and one on one online business matching meeting between buyer and supplier.



Photo Available: Hebei Medical Supplies

The one on one online business matching session has already successfully concluded on 3 Dec., 2021. The session lasted 5 days to connect potential medical supplies buyers from global countries with Hebei high-quality epidemic prevention medical supplies suppliers via online live chat. The matching effect has been highly praised by suppliers and overseas buyers.



There were around 50 Hebei-based suppliers join the online Business Matching. These suppliers specialize in producing medical materials and products, such as masks of various specifications, isolation &protective clothing, disposable gloves, infrared thermometer, antibody detection kits, oxygen concentrator, respiratory products and so on. The suppliers provided related product certifications and qualifications during the meeting with purchasers to prove that all the products are covered with good quality. The purchasers participating in the online business matching come from more than 10 countries, such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, Kazakhstan, Brazil, on three continents: Asia, Europe and America. Total purchasers registered for online business matching is more than 80 and the nature of business for them includes not only hospitals, clinics, pharmacy, lab, but also importers and distributors. On average, each supplier has connected with five purchasers at least. Most suppliers are satisfied with the quality of the purchasers. At the same time, the purchasers also learned more about the products of suppliers from the online demonstration during the meetings.

As a major production province of epidemic prevention materials, Hebei is actively expanding its capacity in response to the needs of epidemic prevention all over the world. Since this year, the export of epidemic prevention materials in Hebei Province has maintained a rapid growth. Taking medical gloves as an example, the export of various medical gloves totaled 8.8 billion yuan in the first half of this year, increased of 2.92 times. Hebei government also takes very seriously the quality and compliance of epidemic prevention export products. Take all measures to ensure quality of exported anti-epidemic supplies, to enhance quality supervision of exported medical supplies including face masks (non-medical use), ensure export order, and allow export of products meeting overseas quality standards and registration requirements. Hebei will continuously export the high-quality epidemic prevention materials and products to foreign market. As well as keep making a positive contribution to the health of people in the world.

Hebei Medical Supplies for Epidemic Prevention Export Online Fair will last until next June and the fair aspires to be a reliable platform in connecting suppliers and buyers worldwide in sharing epidemic prevention medical resources.

If you would like to learn more about the event, please click here http://www.gbmof.com/en/exhibitor_sub/21102803. Alternatively, please call Ms Emera at +86-15810085600 or email to zhangjq@cmecexpo.com.



