Hedge fund Galois Capital says half its capital stuck on FTX exchange -FT

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Galois Capital has been caught off guard after close to half its assets were trapped on crypto exchange FTX, the Financial Times said on Saturday.

Galois co-founder Kevin Zhou wrote to investors in recent days that while the fund had been able to pull some money from the exchange, it still had "roughly half of our capital stuck on FTX," the paper said, quoting a letter it had seen.

That could amount to about $100 million, based on Galois's assets under management by June, the report added. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)