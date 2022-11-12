Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Hedge fund Galois Capital says half its capital stuck on FTX exchange -FT

11/12/2022 | 12:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Galois Capital has been caught off guard after close to half its assets were trapped on crypto exchange FTX, the Financial Times said on Saturday.

Galois co-founder Kevin Zhou wrote to investors in recent days that while the fund had been able to pull some money from the exchange, it still had "roughly half of our capital stuck on FTX," the paper said, quoting a letter it had seen.

That could amount to about $100 million, based on Galois's assets under management by June, the report added. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:11aCricket-England just getting started in new era: Buttler
RE
03:00aCurbs on rights weaken Egypt's climate talks, campaigners say
RE
02:24aFertilizers seen headed for Malawi within a week, UN says
RE
02:10aWorld Bank's Malpass criticizes Chad creditors' plan for failing to reduce debt
RE
02:09aFTX U.S. General Counsel Ryne Miller Says FTX US And FTX.Com Moved All Digital Assets To Cold Storage Following Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filings - Tweet
RE
02:09aFtx u.s. general counsel ryne miller says ftx us and ftx.com mov…
RE
02:06aCongo says it expelled Reuters journalist for alleged immigration breach
RE
02:04aHedge fund Galois Capital says half its capital stuck on FTX exchange -FT
RE
01:47aJapan's Kishida calls for constructive relations in talks with China's Li
RE
01:42aCaspian Pipeline Consortium says it starts loading oil tanker at SPM-1 after repair
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soaring U.S. tech stocks leave some investors doubtful rebound will las..
2Exclusive-At least $1 billion of client funds missing at failed crypto ..
3Ukraine: ASEAN should stop Russia's 'hunger games'
4FTX officials appear to confirm potential hack to apps - CoinDesk
5Further details emerge on FTX bankruptcy and missing funds

HOT NEWS