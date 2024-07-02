HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Tuesday adjourned a hearing into an insider trading case against Hong Kong hedge fund Segantii Capital Management, its founder and a former trader to Oct. 15.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong said in May it had started criminal proceedings against Segantii, its founder and chief investment officer Simon Sadler and former trader Daniel La Rocca on suspicion of insider dealing in the shares of a Hong Kong-listed company before a block trade in June 2017.

Sadler, dubbed Asia's "block trade king", is a high profile figure in the hedge fund industry and is also the owner of his hometown soccer team, Blackpool Football Club.

The case relates to trading in Hong Kong-listed fashion chain Esprit Holdings in 2017, previous court readout revealed.

The case was moved to a district court from a lower court last month. The maximum prison term a district court judge can impose is seven years.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

By Summer Zhen