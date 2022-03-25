Hedge fund launches reach highest level since 2017

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - More hedge funds were
launched last year than in any 12 months since 2017, with 614
added, as the industry posted double-digit returns, according to
a report released by HFR on Friday.
Hedge funds and funds of funds totaled 9,254 in 2021,
roughly stable from the previous year. While 527 were
liquidated, HFR said this was the fewest since 2004, as hedge
funds performed well amid rising inflation and interest rates.
Hedge funds assets reached $4 trillion for the first time in
December, with returns of 10.2% in the year, according to a fund
weighted composite index.
The HFRI Equity Hedge Index rose 11.96% last year, compared
to a 26.89% gain for the S&P 500 index.
HFR President Kenneth J Heinz said in a statement the
industry is likely to attract investors through mid-2022 as
macro strategies have helped to create returns despite high
volatility this year.
"Strong growth trends continue to be driven by rising
geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, with institutional
investors positioning for this uncertainty and looking for
portfolio capital protections," he said.
For the first two months of 2022, macro funds posted a total
2.88% gain, while the fund weighted composite index for the
entire industry was down 1.43%, according to the HFRI Macro
Index.
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Richard Chang)