Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hedge fund launches reach highest level since 2017

03/25/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - More hedge funds were launched last year than in any 12 months since 2017, with 614 added, as the industry posted double-digit returns, according to a report released by HFR on Friday.

Hedge funds and funds of funds totaled 9,254 in 2021, roughly stable from the previous year. While 527 were liquidated, HFR said this was the fewest since 2004, as hedge funds performed well amid rising inflation and interest rates.

Hedge funds assets reached $4 trillion for the first time in December, with returns of 10.2% in the year, according to a fund weighted composite index.

The HFRI Equity Hedge Index rose 11.96% last year, compared to a 26.89% gain for the S&P 500 index.

HFR President Kenneth J Heinz said in a statement the industry is likely to attract investors through mid-2022 as macro strategies have helped to create returns despite high volatility this year.

"Strong growth trends continue to be driven by rising geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, with institutional investors positioning for this uncertainty and looking for portfolio capital protections," he said.

For the first two months of 2022, macro funds posted a total 2.88% gain, while the fund weighted composite index for the entire industry was down 1.43%, according to the HFRI Macro Index.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pU.S. sees Russia focusing on eastern Ukraine, senior U.S. defense official says
RE
02:52pU.S. sees Russia focusing on eastern Ukraine, senior U.S. defense official says
RE
02:49pS&P 500 rises as financials gain with Treasury yields
RE
02:46pWall Street Week Ahead-Investors shelter from twin declines in U.S. stocks, bonds
RE
02:41pU.S. condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities -State Dept
RE
02:40pUkrainian foreign minister says negotiations with Russia are difficult
RE
02:40pU.S. issues sanctions on alleged arms dealers for Myanmar junta
RE
02:37pU.S. urges China and Russia to send strong message to North Korea after launch
RE
02:37pSierra Space taps Boeing veteran as CFO after hefty capital raise -sources
RE
02:37pHedge fund launches reach highest level since 2017
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October, EU's Vesta..
2Analyst recommandations: Drax, Farfetch, Nutrien, PPG Industries, Sherw..
32021 Annual Report now published
4Shell boosts UK energy strategy with £25bn boost
5China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh

HOT NEWS