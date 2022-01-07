Hedge funds end challenging 2021 with 10.3% gain -HFR

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hedge funds bounced back in December to
end a challenging year on a strong note and deliver broad-based
annual returns of 10.3%, the third best performance since 2009,
industry figures showed on Friday.
HRF's benchmark HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index rose
1.28% in December, following a steep 2% fall in November. The
annual gain of 10.3% was slightly lower than the previous year's
11.83% rise.
The HFRI Equity Hedge Index rose 11.96% last year, also
lifted by a 1.85% rebound in December. But the annual gain was
weaker than previous year's 17.89% increase, and fell even
further short of the S&P 500 index's rise of 26.89%.
Cryptocurrencies were the biggest winner last year. HFR's
Cryptocurrency Index jumped 215%, even better than the 193%
returns delivered in 2020, HFR said.
HFR's Macro Index rose 7.52%, its best performance since
2010, in large part led by a 23.57% surge in the Commodity
Index.
The hedge fund industry data provider also said that total
hedge fund assets in 2021 topped $4 trillion for the first time.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever;
Editing by Sandra Maler)