NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge funds delivered a mixed first-half performance, with macro fund Caxton Associates struggling to maintain gains while a couple of multi-strategy and systematic funds went gangbusters, according to sources and public data.

Andrew Law's Caxton Associates, which places bets on macro economics, finished last month flat after a yearly performance to May-end that was up 4%, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Not all macro strategies struggled. Bridgewater Associates' flagship fund was up 14.4% this year through June 26, according to a source.

The HFR Global Hedge Fund index capped the first half with a meager 2.89% gain. A first sample of hedge fund numbers obtained by Reuters shows there was some performance diversion in the industry during a period in which a tech boom lead global markets to a strong performance.

"There was such a dispersion between returns that the benchmarks don't always tell you exactly how a certain strategy is doing," said Lilly Knight, K2 Advisors head of investment management.

Some multi-strategy hedge funds were able to post double-digit returns in the first half of the year.

Cinctive Capital was up 11%, as its bets around the impact of artificial intelligence on energy, utilities and technology paid off.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors' flagship fund rose 10.3%, while the AQR Apex Strategy gained 13.5%. All of them beat giants Citadel and Millennium Management.

Global fundamental long/short equities hedge funds posted gains of 7.55% in the first half, according to a Goldman Sachs prime brokerage note.

Below the surface, the top performers posted almost 15% in gains, while the underperformers fell 2.22%

On average, hedge funds struggled to keep pace with the MSCI's 47-country world stock index, which rose roughly 11% in the first half.

The S&P 500 soared 15% in the same period, mainly due to a handful of megacap stocks such as Nvidia.

"There are hedge funds that own the megacap names that rallied in the first half of the year, but they're not owned at anything close to market cap weight," said Craig Bergstrom, chief investment officer of Corbin Capital.

Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management rose 9.2% in the first half, a source said.

Aspect Capital's Diversified fund, which trades systematically, returned 14.27% for the year to end June, said a source. The hedge fund, which currently oversees $9.1 billion of assets, made gains in agricultural markets, currencies and stocks.

Kairos Partners' senior portfolio manager Mario Unali said that going forward, hedge funds will face more challenges after a strong rally. "Markets are richer than a year ago and uncertainty is now higher," he said.

Check below some hedge fund performances:

Hedge fund Performance -

H1

Schonfeld 10.3%

Strategic

Partners

Schonfeld 11%

Fundamenta

l Equities

Citadel 8.1%

Wellington

Citadel 13.7%

Tactical

Trading

Citadel 9.9%

Global

Equities

Citadel 2.2%

Global

Fixed

Income

Bridgewate 14.4%*

r Pure

Alpha

Marshall 10.4%

Wace

Eureka

Marshall 14.47%

Wace

Market

Neutral

TOPS

Marshall 8.06%

Wace

Global

Opportunit

ies

Winton 10.1%

Multistrat

egy

Winton 9.5%

Diversifie

d Trend

Trading

Aspect 14.27%

Capital's

Diversifie

d

Millennium 6.9%

Management

Coatue 9.2%

Management

Cinctive 11%

Capital

Caxton 0%

Associates

AQR Apex 13.5%

Strategy

*Through June 26

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Andrew Heavens, David Holmes, Lisa Shumaker and Jan Harvey)

By Carolina Mandl and Nell Mackenzie