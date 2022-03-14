Hedge funds slash oil positions amid extreme volatility: Kemp

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Investors cut bullish bets on
oil last week as prices surged to multi-year highs, the economic
outlook deteriorated, and extreme volatility made derivatives
positions more expensive to maintain.
Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of
142 million barrels in the six most important petroleum-related
futures and options contracts in the week to March 8.
Last week’s sales were the 11th largest out of 469 weeks
since March 2013, records published by ICE Futures Europe and
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
Portfolio managers sold Brent (-97 million barrels),
European gas oil (-23 million), U.S. gasoline (-13 million) and
U.S. diesel (-11 million) and were buyers only of NYMEX and ICE
WTI (+2 million).
The selling was dominated by closure of existing bullish
long positions (-114 million barrels) rather than the initiation
of new bearish short ones (+28 million), consistent with a
risk-reducing strategy.
Funds ended up with a net position in the six contracts of
just 588 million barrels (45th percentile for all weeks since
2013) down from a peak of 761 million barrels (70th percentile)
on Jan. 18.
Bullish long positions outnumbered bearish short ones by a
ratio of 4.76:1 (61st percentile) down from 6.24 (80th
percentile) in mid-January (https://tmsnrt.rs/3tXSCsU).
In recent weeks, the record backwardation in futures prices,
accelerating rise in spot prices, and increasing day-to-day
volatility have been signs of a market under extreme stress and
likely to reverse course.
Soaring oil prices have been part of a broader increase in
the price of raw materials, manufactured items and freight
charges which has raised the probability of a recession within
the next 12 months.
Reflecting the deteriorating economic outlook and volatility
costs, distillate positions were cut to 85 million barrels (67th
percentile) last week down from a recent peak of 144 million
barrels (85th percentile) five weeks earlier.
Rising volatility is also a symptom of a market becoming
less liquid, with both bullish and bearish investors less
willing to take on new risk exposures and instead reducing
positions until trading becomes calmer.
Heightened volatility has fed through into more demands for
margin from brokers and clearing houses and makes futures and
options positions increasingly expensive to maintain,
encouraging fund managers to trim positions.
Extreme volatility and rapidly diminishing liquidity is
reminiscent of trading conditions in the second quarter of 2008
as oil prices climbed towards a record high in the first half of
July before plunging.
Oil prices are caught between rising supply risks as a
result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the consequent
sanctions on the country’s output, and growing demand risks
stemming from inflation and a possible recession.
In this increasingly unstable and chaotic situation, many
hedge fund managers have decided it is prudent to realise
profits from previous long positions and reduce risk exposure
until the balance of risks becomes clearer.
