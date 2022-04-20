Log in
News: Latest News
Helen Mirren: 'The Duke' mixes comedy, mystery

04/20/2022 | 08:03pm BST
STORY: Helen Mirren says it was tricky finding the right tone for her new film

'The Duke'

MIRREN: "You've got comedy, you've got a sort of a bit of a thriller, you know, mystery and then and you have tragedy. And they all have to meld together in a way that nothing feels like it's sort of just pasted on. Do you know what I mean?"

It's based on a true story

of a 60-year-old taxi driver who steals Goya's Portrait of the Duke of Wellington

from London's National Gallery

MIRREN: "I didn't know anything about this story. I was like, really? Did this really happen? So, yeah, it really did. Look, here's the background information."

ACTOR JIM BROADBENT: "And that's what makes it a great story, though, the fact there is a real story. You couldn't sell it as a fiction."

'The Duke' will be released in New York and Los Angeles theaters on April 22


© Reuters 2022
