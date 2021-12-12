HeliconNFT's Official Launch as Helicon Studio Hosts an Immersive Blockchain & NFT Show with World-Renowned Experts at Blockchain World Abu Dhabi

HeliconNFT officially launches in front of a live audience and streamed globally at the Helicon Studio delivering an immersive Blockchain & NFT show with world-renowned experts.

Leading guests include Brett King, David Shing, Tom Palmer and Natalie Brunell.

MRHB (Marhaba) DeFi, plans to soon launch in the UAE with their local partner Masary Capital to offer the world's first ethical and Islamic DeFi ecosystem.

Tom Palmer CPO of HeliconNFT in a live studio interview with DCS Keynote Speaker Jordan “The Wolf of Wall Street” Belfort.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – HeliconNFT officially launches at Blockchain World, a playground for industry specialists, incorporating the informative DCS Summit and a world-first – the Helicon Studio, an immersive Blockchain & NFT show that will talk about the “Future Vision” of digital technology with a live studio audience with exclusive celebrity guests.

Helicon Studio will bring together a host of A-list celebrities and experts for a fun, energetic live chat show and interviews around Blockchain, NFTs and Bitcoin, streamed globally and available on demand. Expect an incredible opening ceremony, hosted by the Prince of Helicon, Chief Product Officer Tom Palmer. As a teaser, this is one not to miss, featuring an electric guitarist and drums, a Helicon theme song, dance choreography, BMX riders and break-dancers!

SAY MARHABA TO THE CRYPTOVERSE

Helicon Studio and Blockchain World, Abu Dhabi support blockchain innovation and technologies, for both regional and international communities. As part of this outreach one of the core platforms we are excited to put the spotlight on is MRHB (Marhaba) DeFi, whose global decentralized team spans from Canada to Australia with plans to soon launch in the UAE with their local partner Masary Capital to offer a unique portfolio of products.

MRHB DeFi is a ground-breaking concept for the crypto community; the world's first ethical and Islamic DeFi ecosystem. This is a solution targeting over 1 billion people who may find themselves excluded from the cryptoverse due to their faith and lack of access. Indeed approximately 90% of raised funds for MRHB DeFi are direct from their active 70,000+ pre-launch community, with over 1,000 – mostly first-time - crypto investors participating in the pre-launch rounds. The high growth Islamic finance sector is estimated currently around $3 trillion and anticipated to grow to $4.94 trillion by 2025 , with zero penetration of cryptoassets – representing extraordinary opportunity for a first-mover like MRHB in the DeFi space.

MARKET INFLUENCERS

A sample of live chat shows that attendees can enjoy at the Helicon Studio include Natalie Brunell's investigation on lessons to be learned from crypto leaders; a breakdown of crypto art and the evolution of NFTs by Rodni and Khois Naja; and an open discussion on virtual influencers and the metaverse by Christopher Travers. Further examination of Helicon Studio's speaker list and the impact these world experts have had on the blockchain, NFT and bitcoin marketplace immediately becomes apparent. For instance, Brett King, who will discuss pioneers in innovation and technology, has advised the Obama administration on Fintech. His book Augmented: Life in the Smart Lane was also cited by China President Xi Jinping.

CRYPTO KIDS

Calling all Metaverse Mums and Crypto Kids, Blockchain World Abu Dhabi is the perfect way to spend your Friday. Check out the Helicon Studio on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at ADNEC and engage with educational segments, gaming tournament setups (age restrictions may apply), and gaming developers discussing the future of gaming and what blockchain gaming holds for the next generation. Who better to speak for younger audiences than the youngest participant in Blockchain World, Charlie “Meta” Magee, aged 8 years old! Charlie will be hosting several Q and A’s to experts in their field, showcasing his Art to NFT Artists to demonstrate to younger audiences how they can monetize their passions and make gaming and digital art into a real future career with blockchain technology.

For the young at heart, there will be panels educating and informing how parents can invest in their children’s future by understanding the cryptocurrency and metaverse landscapes, and how to protect and engage future generations in this exciting yet vast new landscape.

WORKSHOPS & RAP BATTLES

Attendees can book their seats in the Helicon Studio to be a member of the live audience. Aside from witnessing the live filming of the shows in a brilliant up close and personally informative manner, this experience also includes participating in competitions, game motion workshops, rap battles, and crucially, up-to-date access to live breaking news in the world of NFTs and Helicon Events as they happen.

Don’t miss Abu Dhabi’s ascendance as the capital of crypto. The event will be a hybrid, with live streaming and an in-person ticketed event on-site at ADNEC.

About HeliconNFT

HeliconNFT is a global platform, focused on esports, NFTs, and blockchain, that will bring communities together by staying green and sustainable. HeliconNFT will be an ETH layer 2 solution for the self-custody and security for NFT developers, creators, and traders. On top of that, HeliconNFT will be able to offer minting, trading, earning, and collecting for its marketplace and game.

About DCS 2021

The Global Distributed Cloud Storage Summit (DCS 2021) will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre in the UAE on 15-17th December 2021. This meeting will gather relevant government departments, notable blockchain industry experts, industry investment institutions, related academic and research institutions, star project parties, and other parties together. This conference will provide the distributed storage industry with more policies, financial support, and a more significant influx of human resources.

