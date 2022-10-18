Advanced search
Helicopter crashes in northern India, six killed
10/18/2022 | 03:05am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Six people were killed after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed in Kedarnath in northern India on Tuesday, a state police official told Reuters.
(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma, Writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
© Reuters 2022
