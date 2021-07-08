Log in
Helium Ventures Plc - Admission to Trading and First Day of Dealings

07/08/2021 | 02:31am EDT
Helium Ventures plc
(“Helium Ventures” or the “Company”)

Admission to Trading and First Day of Dealings

Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC) formed to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions, in the upstream natural gas sector, with a particular focus on helium, announces that trading in its ordinary shares will commence on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (AQSE) at 8:00am, today (Thursday, 8 July 2021), under the ticker “HEV” and ISIN: GB00BLR8T846.

The Company has been admitted to the Access Segment of AQSE (“Admission”) following successful completion of a fundraise of GBP924,000, at Admission.

The Board of the Company comprises Neil Ritson, Non-executive Chairman, Jonathan Owen, Non-executive Director and Fungai Ndoro, Non-executive Director.

Neil Ritson, Non-executive Chairman, commented:

“We believe the market dynamics are pointed to a major opportunity within the helium sector as supply is declining and demand continues to rise. As the Energy Transition accelerates, we expect to see less investment in natural gas, and its helium byproduct on which we have so far relied, further increasing supply pressure. Helium is at the heart of critical high-tech applications and is very hard to replace. Helium Ventures has been established to target non-hydrocarbon helium projects from early exploration to production. We have exposure to helium projects around the world and look forward to identifying opportunities within this rapidly evolving sector.”

The Company’s Admission Document is available to view here: https://heliumvs.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Helium-Ventures-Admission-Document_7-July-2021.pdf

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Helium Ventures plc
Neil Ritson +44 (0) 20 3475 6834
Vigo Consulting (financial communications)
Ben Simons +44 (0) 20 7390 0230
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Liam Murray +44 (0) 20 72130 880
Ludovico Lazzaretti
Pello Capital Limited (Broker)
Callum Hill +44 (0) 20 3700 2500

For more information please visit: www.heliumvs.com  


© PRNewswire 2021
