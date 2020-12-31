Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split

12/31/2020 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, announced today a 1-for-35 reverse split of its Class A common stock, par value $0.001 (“common stock”), effective at 5:00 pm Eastern time today. Beginning on January 4, 2021, the Company’s common stock will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange on a split adjusted basis.

Upon effectiveness, the reverse stock split will cause a reduction in the number of shares of common stock outstanding and issuable upon the conversion of the Company’s outstanding stock options and warrants in proportion to the ratio of the reverse split, and will cause a proportionate increase in the conversion and exercise prices of such stock options and warrants. Each outstanding 35 shares will be combined, converted and changed into 1 share of Common Stock, to enable the Company to comply with the Nasdaq Stock Market’s continued listing requirements. Any fraction of a share of Common Stock that would be created as a result of the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded down to the next whole share and the stockholder will receive cash equal to the market value of the fractional share, determined by multiplying such fraction by the closing sales price of the Company’s Common Stock as reported on Nasdaq on the last trading day before the Reverse Stock Split becomes effective (on a split-adjusted basis).

The number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock will remain at 150 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 51.9 million to approximately 1.5 million. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “HSDT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “HSM.” The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split is 42328V 603.

Additional information about the reverse stock split can be found in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 30, 2020, a copy of which is also available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
Mike Piccinino, CFA
443-213-0500
investorrelations@heliusmedical.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
07:15aIt Was a Fall Season to Forget for Broadcast TV Networks
DJ
07:15aHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:13aNORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Lists on the OTCQB (“NLRCF”)
PU
07:11aBROWNS INVESTMENTS : Sri Lankan shares end 2020 near five-year high, post best year since 2014
RE
07:11aCIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Event calendar regarding the business year 2021
PU
07:10aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Ranks #1 in Top 100 Global Digital Health Patents for 2018-2020
PR
07:09aCorporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
BU
07:08aAXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:08aTech, cross-border activities set to drive Asia M&A next year
RE
07:07aGREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
3Vaccines, stimulus set tone for 2021 as year ends on bullish note
4UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal with EU as both sides look to future
5Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ