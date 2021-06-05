Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Composition of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

Formation of the Board of Directors in a Body

4 June 2021- HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A., following the announcement on 31.05.2021 concerning the decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 31.05.2021, announces to investors that the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is the following:

1. George Handjinicolaou Chairman, non-executive member 2. Alexios Pilavios Vice Chairman, non-executive member 3. Socrates Lazaridis CEO, executive membe 4. Konstantinos Vassiliou Non-executive member 5. Dimitrios Dosis Independent non-executive member 6. Giorgos Doukidis Independent non-executive member 7. Ioannis Emiris Non-executive member 8. Polyxeni Kazoli Independent non-executive member 9. Vassilis Karatzas Independent non-executive member 10. Theano Karpodini Independent non-executive member 11. Ioannis Kyriakopoulos Non-executive member 12. Spyridoula Papagiannidou Independent non-executive member 13. Pantelis Tzortzakis Independent non-executive member

The Board of Directors during its meeting on 3.6.2021, appointed the members of the Audit Committee in accordance with the decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders on 31.05.2021 and the provisions of article 44 of Law 4449/2017 and Law 3016/2002; the Audit Committee was formed in a body on the same day and appointed its Chairwoman as follows:

Chairwoman Theano Karpodini Independent non-executive member

Members Giorgos Doukidis Independent non-executive member

Polyxeni Kazoli Independent non-executive member

Vassilis Karatzas Independent non-executive member

Ioannis Kyriakopoulos Non-executive member