Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Composition of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee

Formation of the Board of Directors in a Body
4 June 2021- HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A., following the announcement on 31.05.2021 concerning the decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 31.05.2021, announces to investors that the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is the following:
|
1.
|
George Handjinicolaou
|
Chairman, non-executive member
|
2.
|
Alexios Pilavios
|
Vice Chairman, non-executive member
|
3.
|
Socrates Lazaridis
|
CEO, executive membe
|
4.
|
Konstantinos Vassiliou
|
Non-executive member
|
5.
|
Dimitrios Dosis
|
Independent non-executive member
|
6.
|
Giorgos Doukidis
|
Independent non-executive member
|
7.
|
Ioannis Emiris
|
Non-executive member
|
8.
|
Polyxeni Kazoli
|
Independent non-executive member
|
9.
|
Vassilis Karatzas
|
Independent non-executive member
|
10.
|
Theano Karpodini
|
Independent non-executive member
|
11.
|
Ioannis Kyriakopoulos
|
Non-executive member
|
12.
|
Spyridoula Papagiannidou
|
Independent non-executive member
|
13.
|
Pantelis Tzortzakis
|
Independent non-executive member
The Board of Directors during its meeting on 3.6.2021, appointed the members of the Audit Committee in accordance with the decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders on 31.05.2021 and the provisions of article 44 of Law 4449/2017 and Law 3016/2002; the Audit Committee was formed in a body on the same day and appointed its Chairwoman as follows:
Chairwoman Theano Karpodini Independent non-executive member
Members Giorgos Doukidis Independent non-executive member
Polyxeni Kazoli Independent non-executive member
Vassilis Karatzas Independent non-executive member
Ioannis Kyriakopoulos Non-executive member
