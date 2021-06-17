Log in
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Decisions of the Repeat General Meeting - voting results

06/17/2021 | 07:48am EDT
Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

Decisions of the Repeat General Meeting - voting results

16 June2021- HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A. announces that on Wednesday 16 June 2021 at 18:00, the Repeat General Meeting of shareholders of the Company was held remotely, via teleconference. Shareholders representing 20,461,011 common registered shares and voting rights, i.e.33.91% of the 60,348,000 common registered shares outstanding participated.

The General Meeting discussed and took the following decisions on the items of the Agenda:

  • On the first (1st) item of the Agenda, shareholders approved (For: 20,458,511 shares - 99.99%; Against: 0; Abstain: 2.500 shares - 0.01%) the amendment of article 2 of the Articles of Association of the Company, exactly as proposed to the Body, incorporate the amendment in the Articles of Association and submit it, by law, to the relevant authorities.
  • On the second (2nd) item of the Agenda, shareholders approved (For: 20,458,511 shares - 99.99%; Against: 0; Abstain: 2.500 shares - 0.01%) the reduction of the share capital by the amount of €4,224,360 through a reduction in the par value of each share by €0.07 and payment of this amount to shareholders. Furthermore, shareholders decided to modify article 5 of the Articles of Association of the Company concerning the share capital, incorporate the modification in the Articles of Association and submit it, in accordance with the law, to the competent authority.

In addition, the General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to set the ex-date for the right to the share capital return of the Company, the record date for determining the beneficiaries and the payment date for the share capital return, and to take the necessary actions in order to obtain the required permissions from the authorities and in general to act as necessary in order to pay the amount resulting from the share capital reduction to the shareholders of the Company.

Disclaimer

ATHEX - Athens Exchange SA published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 11:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
