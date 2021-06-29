Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : New member of the Board of Directors and of the Audit Committee

Download the announcement in pdf format

Minutes (excerpt) of the BoD- Election of new BoD member and member of Audit Committee[in Greek]

Minutes (excerpt) - Formation of the Audit Committee in a Body[in Greek]

Announcement

New member of the Board of Directors and of the Audit Committee

29 June 2021- HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A. announces that, following the resignation on 23.06.2021 of the independent non-executive member of the BoD and member of the Audit Committee of the Company Mr. Vassilios Karatzas from the BoD and the Audit Committee of the Company, the Board of Directors, at its meeting on 28.06.2021 elected Mr. Nicholaos Krenteras as new independent non-executive member of the BoD of the Company to replace Mr. Karatzas, after it was ascertained that he fulfils the independence criteria according to the provisions of article 4 of law 3016/2002, which continues to be in effect until 17.07.2021, as well as article 9 par. 1 and 2 of law 4706/2020.

The election of Mr. Krenteras by the BoD and his appointment as an independent member will be put to shareholders at the next General Meeting.

Mr. Krenteras has served as President and board member of InterPrivate III Financial Partners since its inception. Mr. Krenteras has a 20-year career in financial services including serving as a Partner and Managing Director for 14 years at Pine Brook Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. He holds an A.B. in International Relations from Brown University and an M.B.A. from the Columbia Business School, where he was a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. Mr. Krenteras has the work experience and proven sufficient knowledge in the sector in which the Company operates, and in particular the financial sector, and as a result of his professional involvement is aware of the environment and conditions in which the Company operates.

Following the above, the Board of Directors, whose composition other than that remains unchanged, was again formed in a body, with a term of office until 30.05.2023 as follows:

1. George Handjinicolaou Chairman, non-executive member 2. Alexios Pilavios Vice Chairman, non-executive member 3. Socrates Lazaridis CEO, executive membe 4. Konstantinos Vassiliou Non-executive member 5. Dimitrios Dosis Independent non-executive member 6. Giorgos Doukidis Independent non-executive member 7. Ioannis Emiris Non-executive member 8. Polyxeni Kazoli Independent non-executive member 9. Theano Karpodini Independent non-executive member 10. Nicholaos Krenteras Independent non-executive member 11. Ioannis Kyriakopoulos Non-executive member 12. Spyridoula Papagiannidou Independent non-executive member 13. Pantelis Tzortzakis Independent non-executive member

The Board of Directors, during the same meeting on 28.06.2021, in accordance with the decision of the General Meeting on 31.05.2021 and its decision on 03.06.2021, appointed the newly elected member Mr. Nicholaos Krenteras as a new member of the Audit Committee to replace the member that resigned for the time period until the end of its term of office, i.e. until 30.0502.2023. Further to the above appointment of Mr. Krenteras as a new member of the Audit Committee of the Company, the Board of Directors ascertained that the new composition of the Audit Committee is in accordance with the provisions of article 44 par 1 of law 4449/2017. Following the above, the Chairperson of the Audit Committee was appointed, in accordance with article 44 par 1e of law 4449/2017, during its meeting on 28.06.2021, when it was formed again in a body, as follows:

Chairwoman Theano Karpodini Independent non-executive member

Members Giorgos Doukidis Independent non-executive member

Polyxeni Kazoli Independent non-executive member

Nicholaos Krenteras Independent non-executive member

Ioannis Kyriakopoulos Non-executive member