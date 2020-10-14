Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hello Future: 2020 World Young Scientist Summit to Open in Wenzhou, China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 07:51am EDT

2020 World Young Scientist Summit (http://www.wyss.org.cn) will be held in Wenzhou City of Zhejiang Province in Eastern China with the aim of gathering talents from around the world to create a better future. Leading Chinese and international scientists will communicate opinions both offline and online on innovation-related topics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005518/en/

Beidou Information Industry Base. (Photo: Business Wire)

Beidou Information Industry Base. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the theme of “The future of technology depends on the youth,” this year’s Summit has a vision to fuel the development of the community of shared future for mankind. A series of “cross-border integration" special activities will be held that focus on UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, the Belt and Road Initiative, the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, the fight against the pandemic, and youth and the future.

Moreover, the Summit will gather young talents from various industries, venture capital firms, and art circles to communicate ideas on science and technology topics. Top scientists setting the trends, young scientists getting thoroughly involved, private entrepreneurs seeking partners, and outstanding artists displaying their creativity to jointly cope with global challenges and build a more extensive platform for exchange and higher-level technology innovations.

As the Russian physiologist and Nobel laureate Ivan Petrovich Pavlov said, "The future of science has to depend on the diligent and humble young generation." The Summit expects to encourage exchanges on science and technology, promote innovation cooperation among the youth, power the economic and social development with technological innovations, and create a better future for mankind.

The Summit provides a platform for science giants to put on "roadshows" for high-end projects, for business representatives to recruit talents, and for young science and technology talents to pursue their aspirations.

Last year, 10 innovation platforms, 78 technology projects, the recruitment of 64 high-end talents and teams, and the signing of 17 strategic cooperation agreements were nailed down at the 2019 World Young Scientist Summit. Finally, the World Young Scientists Startup Park, the Summit Startup Incubation Accelerator, and a RMB 2 billion Science and Technology Innovation Fund were established at the Summit, with 12 potential projects to join the Startup Park.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:02aVERICEL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:02aLIPOCINE INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:02aMedeor Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Daniel Brennan as Chief Medical Officer
BU
08:02aCASAI : Raises $48 Million, Mexico's Largest Series A, to Build a New Kind of Hospitality Brand
BU
08:02aPIERIANDX : and Pillar Biosciences Announce Partnership to Support Precision Cancer Care
BU
08:02aRayzeBio Launches with $45 Million Series A to Advance Portfolio of Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals for Cancer Therapeutics
BU
08:02aWATERS : ACQUITY PREMIER Columns Set a New Standard of Performance for Chromatographic Analyses
BU
08:02aExperienced Biotech CEO Dr. Jesse McCool Launches At-Home COVID-19 Testing Company
BU
08:02aMOODY'S ANALYTICS : Expands Credit Risk Solutions to Specialized Asset Classes
BU
08:02aCRESCO LABS : Launches Remedi Cannabis Brand Into New York
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2ASOS PLC : ASOS : Spectre of unemployment weighs on ASOS despite profit jump
3ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : Q3 2020 October 14, 2020
4In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction
5HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : HAPAG-LLOYD : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group