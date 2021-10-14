HelloFresh : Launches in Italy

As of today, HelloFresh SE (“HelloFresh”) is expanding its business to Italy. The market entry is part of the group’s global strategy to expand its total addressable market and secure long-term sustainable growth. Italy is the second geography to launch in 2021, following Norway in summer.

“We are excited to offer customers in Italy an inspiring and convenient alternative to shop and cook for dinner. By focusing on sustainability, alongside locally sourced, high quality ingredients and delicious recipes, we are providing them with a unique value proposition. We are looking forward to broadly establishing and leading the meal kit category in Italy," says Thomas Griesel, co-founder of HelloFresh. “Italian cuisine is fantastic, which is why we are going to offer an exciting mix of traditional Italian recipes and a bespoke collection of HelloFresh recipes from 15 international markets. Our thorough analysis has shown that the Italian market is ready for meal kits and that the country offers great conditions to expand our total addressable market.”

The meal kit category in Italy is still in its infancy, giving HelloFresh the opportunity to establish and define the sector in a market of 26 million households. Around 75% of households will be served from the initial launch date, with plans to expand the offering in the short-term future.

Italian customers will benefit from a global brand that is backed by an innovative technology platform and a state-of-the-art supply chain network, both of which are localized to the specific needs of the market. Italian operations will be coordinated from a newly opened office in Milan. In order to serve the Italian market efficiently, the global market leader will leverage its extensive experience and proven synergy effects.

Clear focus on sustainability creates a unique value proposition

In order to provide customers in Italy with the best possible service, HelloFresh has opened a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in the province of Lodi, close to Milan. By operating locally, HelloFresh is able to take the lead on it’s sustainability-related commitments, which include significantly reducing food waste and carbon emissions across the supply chain. From day one, HelloFresh will have 0% food waste to landfill, with biogas waste processing and local donation partners, as well as 100% green energy for the office and solar panels scheduled to be installed on top of the warehouse. Direct carbon emissions will be offset as part of HelloFresh’s global commitment to carbon neutrality.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is a global food solutions group and the world's leading meal kit company. HelloFresh Group consists of six brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions. The company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway and Italy. In Q2 2021 HelloFresh delivered 254 million meals and reached 7.7 million active customers. HelloFresh went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and has been traded on the DAX (German Stock Index) since September 2020. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris, Copenhagen and Milan.

