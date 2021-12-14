HelloFresh Marks One Million Pounds of Donated Food to Georgia Communities

Recent media event held in partnership with community leaders and partners to celebrate the milestone

HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, and its community partners in Georgia, Second Helpings of Atlanta and Pratt Industries, celebrated the donation of one million pounds of food from its Newnan, Georgia, Distribution Center, to benefit at-risk communities. At an event that included Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh US, Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Dept. of Economic Development, Michael Julian Bond, Councilmember of the City of Atlanta, and Andrea Jaron, Executive Director of Second Helpings Atlanta, HelloFresh marked this milestone that reinforces its partnership with the State of Georgia and its commitment to making an impact in the communities it serves.

“We want to thank our partners in Georgia for joining us today to celebrate this important milestone,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh US. “At HelloFresh, we work hard to support the communities we operate in with the help of local organizations like Second Helpings Atlanta, Pratt Industries, and community leaders.”

HelloFresh’s “Beyond the Box” program advances its mission of changing the way people eat, forever. By targeting broken food systems and ensuring that fresh food is available and accessible to those experiencing food insecurity, HelloFresh has been able to provide food for Atlanta community members in need. Each box provided through the “Beyond the Box” program includes fresh ingredients to make healthy, delicious and protein rich meals.

“This is an amazing milestone to reach and we could not have accomplished this without the support and donations from our partner, HelloFresh,” said Andrea Jaron, Executive Director of Second Helpings Atlanta. “By using surplus food from the distribution center, we have been able to reduce food waste in our community and provide food to those who need it.”

The media event included a tour of HelloFresh’s state-of-the art facility in Newnan, Georgia, as well as remarks made by leaders in attendance.

“Thanks to the HelloFresh team for all that they do. One of the best parts of my job is seeing Georgians giving back to Georgia,” said Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD). “The Newnan HelloFresh team has become a fabric of the community.”

“HelloFresh is doing amazing work to combat food insecurity in at-risk communities in Georgia,” said Michael Julian Bond, Atlanta City Council, Post 1 At-Large. “Donating one million pounds of fresh food is an incredible milestone to reach, and I’m honored to be a part of it because I know how much it is helping those in need. For the past 19 weeks, we’ve seen people line up in their cars, sometimes two hours early, to receive these wonderful meal kits. We know that Atlantan’s have been hit hard by Covid, and this extra help goes a long way. Great job to HelloFresh for making this program a reality.”

To learn more about HelloFresh’s social impact initiatives through its Beyond the Box program, visit: https://www.hellofresh.com/pages/beyond-the-box.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is a global food solutions group and the world's leading meal kit company. The HelloFresh Group consists of six brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions. The company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway and Italy. In Q3 2021 HelloFresh delivered 227 million meals and reached 6.94 million active customers. HelloFresh went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and has been traded on the DAX (German Stock Market Index) since September 2021. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris, Copenhagen and Milan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006168/en/