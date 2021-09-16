Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

HelloFresh to spend nearly $60 million for new hires in tight labour market

09/16/2021 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in in Hamburg

(Reuters) - Meal-kit company HelloFresh will spend 50 million euros ($58.91 million) to recruit 1,000 new tech employees across Germany, the United States, Canada and Australia over the next 12 months, the company said on Thursday.

The company and its U.S. rival Blue Apron, along with food delivery companies Delivery Hero and Just Eat Takeaway, have been among lockdown winners, as pandemic curbs that shut restaurants led to more people ordering food online.

The planned expansion, which the blue-chip company said would double its tech team, comes at a time when firms across the world are facing a shortage in labour as economies come out of months-long restrictions.

Dominik Richter, who co-founded HelloFresh with Thomas Griesel and Jessica Nilsson a decade back, acknowledged in an e-mail to Reuters that the job market, especially for technology roles, was very competitive now.

"We're constantly reviewing pay and benchmarking ourselves globally to ensure we offer very competitive total compensation packages," he said without disclosing how much the company was planning to pay the new hires compared to pre-COVID levels.

($1 = 0.8488 euros)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Linda Pasquini in Gdansk; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVERY HERO SE -0.68% 123.25 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
HELLOFRESH SE -1.38% 85.76 Delayed Quote.37.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46aInflation in India likely to ease only gradually, RBI deputy says
RE
05:44aANALYSIS : India may corner nearly half of global rice trade as exports soar to record
RE
05:37aHong Kong's June-August unemployment slips to 4.7%, lowest since early 2020
RE
05:34aFirst all-civilian crew launched to orbit aboard SpaceX rocket ship
RE
05:34aGold slips on dollar uptick as investors strap in for Fed meet
RE
05:33aUK's Virgin-O2 to launch IPTV by end of the year
RE
05:25aAustralia's coal mines risk becoming stranded after 2030 - central bank report
RE
05:23aOil holds above $75 on U.S. inventories and gas prices
RE
05:21aGreek jobless rate drops to 15.8% in second quarter
RE
05:20aHelloFresh to spend nearly $60 million for new hires in tight labour market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco rises in market debut
2Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk
3IG adds far fewer traders as pandemic volatility settles
4Ryanair raises passenger target to 225 million a year by 2026
5Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks open higher, buck weak Asian session

HOT NEWS