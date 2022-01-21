Log in
Help Pass The Missouri Film Tax Credit

01/21/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
January 21, 2022

Write your senators and ask them to vote "YES" on SB 732 and 733.

The Missouri Senate Economic Development Committee met January 18 to hear testimony on two bills for the Entertainment Industry in Missouri, Senate Bill 732, relating to film tax credits SB732 - Establishes the Show MO Act and Senate Bill 733, relating to the Entertainment Industry Jobs Act SB733 - Establishes the "Entertainment Industry Jobs Act" (mo.gov).

The passing of these bills will make a massive difference in the amount of work Missouri will see in the entertainment industry. As you know, legislative support of a film incentive program has been an uphill battle for some time, and we are asking for your help. We urge you to provide written testimony supporting these bills asking the committee members to vote "YES" and pass these bills at their vote next Tuesday.

Economic Development Committee Contact emails:

  1. Senator Denny Hoskins: denny.hoskins@senate.mo.gov
  2. Senator Mike Cierpiot: Mike.Cierpiot@senate.mo.gov
  3. Senator Doug Beck: Doug.Beck@senate.mo.gov
  4. Senator Mike Bernskoetter: Mike.Bernskoetter@senate.mo.gov
  5. Senator Dan Hegeman: Dan.Hegeman@senate.mo.gov
  6. Senator Lincoln Hough: Lincoln.Hough@senate.mo.gov
  7. Senator John Rizzo: John.Rizzo@senate.mo.gov
  8. Senator Jill Schupp: Jill.Schupp@senate.mo.gov
  9. Senator Paul Wieland: Paul.Wieland@senate.mo.gov

Please write one email and CC all the above.

We encourage you to let the Senators know about the many jobs the bills would provide both in the entertainment industry and in the general communities of Missouri. How many businesses would be supported by production crews coming into the state, and the economic value in tourism they will provide.

The email deadline is Monday, January 24, as the vote is January 25. We know the deadline is close, but it will only take a few minutes of your time to pen an email. A mere sentence or two asking them to pass the bills is enough to make a difference. Please don't delay, as these bills directly affect you and your careers! Thank you.

Sincerely,
SAG-AFTRA
Missouri Valley Local

Disclaimer

SAG-AFTRA published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
