Help Protect Your Portfolio From a Big Market Downturn

04/12/2021 | 03:45pm EDT
Register here for April 13th Webinar

Does stock market volatility keep you up at night? Join Edelman Financial Engines for a special virtual event webinar that reveals how our new service offering, Downside Defense™ lets you invest in a diverse portfolio while helping protect your downside. At this event, we'll show you how this service works and how it can help give you peace of mind about your financial future.

  • Discover that your financial goals are no longer at the mercy of the market.
  • Learn how Downside Defense monitors and helps defend your investments.
  • Take steps to create your own financial confidence.

What: Webinar – Downside Defense™
When: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 8:00PM EDT
Register here

About Edelman Financial Engines
Since 1986, Edelman Financial Engines has been committed to always acting in the best interest of our clients. We were founded on the belief that all American investors – not just the wealthy – deserve access to personalized, comprehensive financial planning and investment advice. Today, we are America’s top independent financial planning and investment advisor, recognized by Barron’s1, with 150+ offices across the country and entrusted by more than 1.2 million clients to manage more than $260 billion in assets.2 Our unique approach to serving clients combines our advanced methodology and proprietary technology with the attention of a dedicated personal financial planner. Every client’s situation and goals are unique, and the powerful fusion of high-tech and high-touch allows Edelman Financial Engines to deliver the personal plan and financial confidence that everyone deserves.

1 The 2020 America’s Best RIA Firms Independent Advisory Firm Ranking issued by Barron’s is qualitative and quantitative, including assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, the size and experience of teams, and the regulatory records of the advisors and firms. Firms elect to participate but do not pay to be included in the ranking. Investor experience and returns are not considered.

2 Data as of 12/31/2020.

© 2021 Edelman Financial Engines, LLC. Edelman Financial Engines® is a registered trademark of Edelman Financial Engines, LLC. All advisory services offered through Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. (FEA), a federally registered investment advisor. Results are not guaranteed. AM1600413


© Business Wire 2021
