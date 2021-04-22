Log in
HelpSystems' BuildIT Virtual User Conference - Helping Organizations Build a Better IT™

04/22/2021 | 09:38am EDT
MINNEAPOLIS, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelpSystems announced recently that its BuildIT virtual user conference will provide a fresh perspective on reducing IT complexity through advancements in security and automation. The agenda delves into pressing topics such as data security, achieving regulatory compliance, tackling the evolving threat landscape, leveraging intelligent automation, supporting remote workforces, and addressing the widening IT skills gap. BuildIT will take place May 4-6.

Conference highlights will include:

  • The HelpSystems vision and product roadmap: The leadership team will delve into how customer input has shaped the company’s product vision and the progress made within our innovative solution suites.
  • 40+ sessions: In addition to insights into our company vision and overall progress, attendees will have ample opportunity for education and discussion with the wide range of sessions.
  • Peer-to-peer networking: BuildIT will offer networking opportunities to help attendees interact with others facing similar challenges in break-out rooms.
  • Exclusive access to experts: Customers can engage in one-on-one discussion time with specific HelpSystems leaders and product experts for guidance on managing critical IT initiatives.
  • A comprehensive solutions hub: Support experts will be on hand for product troubleshooting, and attendees can learn how new and upcoming solutions could streamline their everyday operations.
  • The latest IBM i resources: As a bastion of IBM i solutions and expertise, HelpSystems is proud to offer the latest tips and tricks for optimizing and securing this highly reliable platform.

“The HelpSystems team is looking forward to what is shaping up to be a thought leading gathering of IT and security professionals,” said Kate Bolseth, CEO, HelpSystems. “Now more than ever, overburdened IT professionals are looking for ways to automate and secure their environments and align business objectives. We’ve tailored BuildIT to provide direction on these and other topics while giving our customers the chance to interact with both HelpSystems experts and peers so their voices can be heard.”

Event details summary:
BuildIT: May 4 – 6, 2021
Event website and registration: http://www.helpsystemsbuildit.com

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com.

Press Contact
Michael Bartley
Deputy Managing Director
C8 Consulting
michael@c8consulting.co.uk
+44(0)7920709749



© GlobeNewswire 2021
