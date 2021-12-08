Helping Canada's beef industry meet consumers' demands for a sustainable product

December 8, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Yesterday, during the Canadian Cattlemen's Association (CCA) directors meeting in Ottawa, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced nearly $200,000 in support of their Verified Beef Production Plus (VBP+) program and remote auditing.
The VBP+ program is a voluntary certification program administered by the CCA to certify beef cattle operations meet high standards for food safety, animal care and environmental stewardship.
The funding will go towards a web portal and an app for remote audits, which will make it easier for cattle producers to access the VBP+ program. The funding announced yesterday brings the total Government of Canada investment into VBP+ and its environmental component, the Certified Sustainable Beef Framework, to $1.9 million.
With over 1.6 million cattle already under the management of certified VBP+ operations in Canada, this announcement will help more cattle producers meet market demands for sustainably raised beef. Canada's livestock producers and processors have built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, safe and delicious beef. As shoppers in Canada and around the world increasingly look in grocery store aisles for sustainable and humane food options that ensure animal well-being, it is more important than ever to raise awareness of the beef industry's commitment to animal care, biosecurity and environmental stewardship practices.
