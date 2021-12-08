Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Helping Canada's beef industry meet consumers' demands for a sustainable product

12/08/2021 | 01:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 8, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Yesterday, during the Canadian Cattlemen's Association (CCA) directors meeting in Ottawa, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced nearly $200,000 in support of their Verified Beef Production Plus (VBP+) program and remote auditing.

The VBP+ program is a voluntary certification program administered by the CCA to certify beef cattle operations meet high standards for food safety, animal care and environmental stewardship.

The funding will go towards a web portal and an app for remote audits, which will make it easier for cattle producers to access the VBP+ program. The funding announced yesterday brings the total Government of Canada investment into VBP+ and its environmental component, the Certified Sustainable Beef Framework, to $1.9 million.

With over 1.6 million cattle already under the management of certified VBP+ operations in Canada, this announcement will help more cattle producers meet market demands for sustainably raised beef. Canada's livestock producers and processors have built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, safe and delicious beef. As shoppers in Canada and around the world increasingly look in grocery store aisles for sustainable and humane food options that ensure animal well-being, it is more important than ever to raise awareness of the beef industry's commitment to animal care, biosecurity and environmental stewardship practices.

Disclaimer

Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 18:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:08pRobotaxi race opens up as top contender Waymo in low gear in Arizona
RE
02:06pNATIONAL FUEL GAS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:06pProactive news headlines including Nerds on Site, Cypress Development, Sassy Resources, Goldshore Resources, i-80 Gold and Ketamine One
GL
02:05pEXPLAINER : What caused Amazon's outage? Will there be more?
AQ
02:05pPVH CORP. /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:05pSouthwest Gas Announces Groundbreaking Hydrogen-Blending Pilot Programs with Arizona and Nevada Universities
PR
02:04pJefferies cancels travel and parties, resumes remote working due to COVID
RE
02:03pComex Copper Settles 1.22% Higher at $4.3910 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pComex Silver Settles 0.43% Lower at $22.390 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pJim Farley to Describe Customer-Focused Ford+ Strategy In Dec. 9 Remarks to CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Broadcom, Costco, JD.com, Marriott...
2APPLE IN RACE TO BECOME FIRST $3 TRILLION COMPANY
3Wall Street mixed as Omicron worries cloud vaccine update
4NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from Morgan Stanley
5Dollar slips, stocks meander as Omicron fears ease

HOT NEWS