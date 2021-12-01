Helping women in developing countries transition from jobs to careers

Three barriers to securing careers Low demand for career-related occupations in the service sector. In lower middle-income countries, agricultural and entry-level manufacturing jobs -which require primary education levels or less- account for the largest share of workers (see table below). But in high-income countries, the driver is demand for services for the domestic market and services that add value to products produced in foreign markets and consumed globally. These occupations require upper secondary and tertiary education. Monetary returns from employment in the occupations available in lower-middle-income countries are perhaps not sufficient to draw women into the workforce, especially given the additional education required and the number of hours worked compared to wages received.

Low education levels. This barrier also arises as a country moves up the development curve, and it applies to both women and men. It matters greatly because of its integral link with the requirements for each occupation, regardless of industry. Our findings suggest that education levels in Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Pakistan are insufficient to meet the needs of education-related career occupations, particularly for women. But in Egypt, Sri Lanka, Turkey, and Vietnam, education levels for women are not only sufficient but also equal to or higher than education levels for men. Thus, the problem looks likely to be low demand for specific industries, and misalignment in education and workforce development. Societal and cultural norms that inhibit or dissuade women working. In practice, these norms lead to unfavorable workplace practices, regulations, laws, and behaviors toward women. In most of our case countries, some laws -for example on hiring and mobility restrictions- limit the ability of women to undertake certain occupations, earn and move between occupations equally as men, or lack protections to limit discrimination in the workplace. Gender norms further limit women's involvement in the labor force or diminish the workplace environment, deterring their stay.