Helvetica Property : HSO Fund launches capital increase up to a maximum of CHF 28 million

HSO Fund launches capital increase up to a maximum of CHF 28 million



03.06.2021 / 06:59



Press release 03 June 2021 Press release (PDF) Zurich, 03 June 2021 - The fund management company will launch a capital increase for the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund (HSO Fund; ISIN CH0434725054) up to a maximum of

CHF 28 million on 07 June 2021. The fund management company will carry out a capital increase of up to CHF 27.7 from 07 until 25 June 2021, 12.00 noon CEST. Each existing share will be allotted one (1) subscription right. (3) subscription rights entitle the subscription of one (1) new share against payment of the issue price in Swiss Francs. In total a maximum of 250,000 new shares will be issued. This will increase the total number of outstanding shares from 750,000 to a maximum of 1,000,000 shares. The net issue price will be CHF 110.74 for each new share. The issue price was calculated according to the fund contract (§ 17 para. 3). The exact number of newly issued shares will be determined after the end of the subscription period, based on the number of subscriptions received. There will be no trading of subscription rights. Subscription rights that have not been exercised during the subscription period will expire with no value after 25 June 2021, 12.00 noon CEST. Payment for the subscribed new shares will be due on 30 June 2021. The inflow of funds from the capital increase will enable the further expansion of the fund and the acquisition of five already secured properties worth approximately CHF 76 million. The fund company certifies the sustainability of its portfolio properties by an independent body. The DGNB (German Sustainable Building Council) certification "Buildings in Operation" is gradually being rolled out for existing properties, thereby increasing reporting transparency and the sustainable development of the real estate portfolio. This announcement does not constitute an issuing prospectus according to article 35 ff. of the Swiss federal law for financial services. Media contact Michael Müller

Chief Executive Officer (Switzerland)

T +41 43 544 70 80

mm@Helvetica.com Salman Baday

Head Sales (Switzerland)

T +41 43 544 70 95

sb@Helvetica.com DETAILS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE Issue volume Maximum CHF 27.7 million Subscription ratio 3:1 Number of existing shares 750,000 Number of new shares Maximum 250,000 Issue price per share CHF 110.74 net (including issuing commission) Subscription rights trading No subscription rights trading Subscription period 07 June - 25 June 2021, 12.00 noon CEST Allocation 28 June 2021 Payment date 30 June 2021 Shares valor number / ISIN / Symbol 43 472 505 / CH0434725054 / HSO Subscription rights valor number / ISIN 111245628 / CH1112456285 / HSO1 Use of proceeds The additional equity will be used to invest in attractive real estate assets in line with the HSO Fund's investment strategy. Fund management company Helvetica Property Investors AG, Zurich Custodian Bank Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Basel Real estate valuation experts Wüest Partner AG, Zurich Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich All relevant documents concerning the capital increase can be found under swissfunddata.ch or Helvetica.com. About Helvetica

Helvetica Property Investors AG is a leading real estate fund management company and asset management firm. We deliver sustainable value to our clients through active, long-term ownership of safe and stable real estate investments. With a fully integrated real estate investment platform, we are able to provide both standardized investment products and customized investment plans. We are proud of our longstanding reputation for outstanding client service and dedication to responsible ownership. Our firm is approved and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. About Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

The HSO Fund is a Swiss real estate fund open exclusively to qualified investors. The HSO Fund invests in special purpose properties in the Swiss economic centers. The focus is on fully let properties with long-term leases and few tenants generating stable income. The investment objective is mainly the long-term preservation of value and the distribution of reasonable profits. The fund share units can be traded over-the-counter. The HSO Fund is approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA. Ticker Symbol HSO; security 43 472 505; ISIN CH0434725054 Disclaimer

This press release does neither constitute a prospectus in the sense of Art. 35 ff. of the Financial Services Act nor a prospectus, a simplified prospectus or a key information document for investors (KIID) in the sense of the Swiss Act on Collective Investment Schemes or a basic information leaflet. The units of the HSO Fund may not be publicly offered or advertised in Switzerland. The documents that are solely relevant for an investment decision, the prospectus and the simplified prospectus, can be obtained free of charge from the fund management company.

End of Media Release

