Helvetica Property : HSO Fund launches capital increase up to a maximum of CHF 28 million

Press release 03 June 2021
Zurich, 03 June 2021 - The fund management company will launch a capital increase for the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund (HSO Fund; ISIN CH0434725054) up to a maximum of
CHF 28 million on 07 June 2021.
The fund management company will carry out a capital increase of up to CHF 27.7 from 07 until 25 June 2021, 12.00 noon CEST. Each existing share will be allotted one (1) subscription right. (3) subscription rights entitle the subscription of one (1) new share against payment of the issue price in Swiss Francs. In total a maximum of 250,000 new shares will be issued. This will increase the total number of outstanding shares from 750,000 to a maximum of 1,000,000 shares. The net issue price will be CHF 110.74 for each new share. The issue price was calculated according to the fund contract (§ 17 para. 3). The exact number of newly issued shares will be determined after the end of the subscription period, based on the number of subscriptions received. There will be no trading of subscription rights. Subscription rights that have not been exercised during the subscription period will expire with no value after 25 June 2021, 12.00 noon CEST. Payment for the subscribed new shares will be due on 30 June 2021.
The inflow of funds from the capital increase will enable the further expansion of the fund and the acquisition of five already secured properties worth approximately CHF 76 million.
The fund company certifies the sustainability of its portfolio properties by an independent body. The DGNB (German Sustainable Building Council) certification "Buildings in Operation" is gradually being rolled out for existing properties, thereby increasing reporting transparency and the sustainable development of the real estate portfolio.
This announcement does not constitute an issuing prospectus according to article 35 ff. of the Swiss federal law for financial services.
Media contact
|Michael Müller
Chief Executive Officer (Switzerland)
T +41 43 544 70 80
mm@Helvetica.com
|Salman Baday
Head Sales (Switzerland)
T +41 43 544 70 95
sb@Helvetica.com
|DETAILS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE
|
|Issue volume
|Maximum CHF 27.7 million
|Subscription ratio
|3:1
|Number of existing shares
|750,000
|Number of new shares
|Maximum 250,000
|Issue price per share
|CHF 110.74 net (including issuing commission)
|Subscription rights trading
|No subscription rights trading
|Subscription period
|07 June - 25 June 2021, 12.00 noon CEST
|Allocation
|28 June 2021
|Payment date
|30 June 2021
|Shares valor number / ISIN / Symbol
|43 472 505 / CH0434725054 / HSO
|Subscription rights valor number / ISIN
|111245628 / CH1112456285 / HSO1
|Use of proceeds
|The additional equity will be used to invest in attractive real estate assets
|in line with the HSO Fund's investment strategy.
|Fund management company
|Helvetica Property Investors AG, Zurich
|Custodian Bank
|Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Basel
|Real estate valuation experts
|Wüest Partner AG, Zurich
|Auditors
|PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich
About Helvetica
Helvetica Property Investors AG is a leading real estate fund management company and asset management firm. We deliver sustainable value to our clients through active, long-term ownership of safe and stable real estate investments. With a fully integrated real estate investment platform, we are able to provide both standardized investment products and customized investment plans. We are proud of our longstanding reputation for outstanding client service and dedication to responsible ownership. Our firm is approved and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.
About Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund
The HSO Fund is a Swiss real estate fund open exclusively to qualified investors. The HSO Fund invests in special purpose properties in the Swiss economic centers. The focus is on fully let properties with long-term leases and few tenants generating stable income. The investment objective is mainly the long-term preservation of value and the distribution of reasonable profits. The fund share units can be traded over-the-counter. The HSO Fund is approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA.
Ticker Symbol HSO; security 43 472 505; ISIN CH0434725054
Disclaimer
This press release does neither constitute a prospectus in the sense of Art. 35 ff. of the Financial Services Act nor a prospectus, a simplified prospectus or a key information document for investors (KIID) in the sense of the Swiss Act on Collective Investment Schemes or a basic information leaflet. The units of the HSO Fund may not be publicly offered or advertised in Switzerland. The documents that are solely relevant for an investment decision, the prospectus and the simplified prospectus, can be obtained free of charge from the fund management company.