Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Helvetica Property : HSO Fund launches capital increase up to a maximum of CHF 28 million

06/03/2021 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-News: Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Funds/Real Estate
HSO Fund launches capital increase up to a maximum of CHF 28 million

03.06.2021 / 06:59

Press release 03 June 2021

Zurich, 03 June 2021 - The fund management company will launch a capital increase for the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund (HSO Fund; ISIN CH0434725054) up to a maximum of
CHF 28 million on 07 June 2021.

The fund management company will carry out a capital increase of up to CHF 27.7 from 07 until 25 June 2021, 12.00 noon CEST. Each existing share will be allotted one (1) subscription right. (3) subscription rights entitle the subscription of one (1) new share against payment of the issue price in Swiss Francs. In total a maximum of 250,000 new shares will be issued. This will increase the total number of outstanding shares from 750,000 to a maximum of 1,000,000 shares. The net issue price will be CHF 110.74 for each new share. The issue price was calculated according to the fund contract (§ 17 para. 3). The exact number of newly issued shares will be determined after the end of the subscription period, based on the number of subscriptions received. There will be no trading of subscription rights. Subscription rights that have not been exercised during the subscription period will expire with no value after 25 June 2021, 12.00 noon CEST. Payment for the subscribed new shares will be due on 30 June 2021.

The inflow of funds from the capital increase will enable the further expansion of the fund and the acquisition of five already secured properties worth approximately CHF 76 million.

The fund company certifies the sustainability of its portfolio properties by an independent body. The DGNB (German Sustainable Building Council) certification "Buildings in Operation" is gradually being rolled out for existing properties, thereby increasing reporting transparency and the sustainable development of the real estate portfolio.

This announcement does not constitute an issuing prospectus according to article 35 ff. of the Swiss federal law for financial services.

Media contact

Michael Müller
Chief Executive Officer (Switzerland)
T +41 43 544 70 80
mm@Helvetica.com 		 Salman Baday
Head Sales (Switzerland)
T +41 43 544 70 95
sb@Helvetica.com

 

DETAILS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE  
Issue volume Maximum CHF 27.7 million 
Subscription ratio 3:1
Number of existing shares 750,000
Number of new shares Maximum 250,000
Issue price per share CHF 110.74 net (including issuing commission)
Subscription rights trading No subscription rights trading
Subscription period 07 June - 25 June 2021, 12.00 noon CEST
Allocation 28 June 2021
Payment date 30 June 2021
Shares valor number / ISIN / Symbol 43 472 505 / CH0434725054 / HSO
Subscription rights valor number / ISIN  111245628 / CH1112456285 / HSO1
Use of proceeds The additional equity will be used to invest in attractive real estate assets
in line with the HSO Fund's investment strategy.
Fund management company Helvetica Property Investors AG, Zurich
Custodian Bank Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Basel 
Real estate valuation experts Wüest Partner AG, Zurich
Auditors  PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich 

All relevant documents concerning the capital increase can be found under swissfunddata.ch or Helvetica.com.

About Helvetica
Helvetica Property Investors AG is a leading real estate fund management company and asset management firm. We deliver sustainable value to our clients through active, long-term ownership of safe and stable real estate investments. With a fully integrated real estate investment platform, we are able to provide both standardized investment products and customized investment plans. We are proud of our longstanding reputation for outstanding client service and dedication to responsible ownership. Our firm is approved and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.

About Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund
The HSO Fund is a Swiss real estate fund open exclusively to qualified investors. The HSO Fund invests in special purpose properties in the Swiss economic centers. The focus is on fully let properties with long-term leases and few tenants generating stable income. The investment objective is mainly the long-term preservation of value and the distribution of reasonable profits. The fund share units can be traded over-the-counter. The HSO Fund is approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA.

Ticker Symbol HSO; security 43 472 505; ISIN CH0434725054

Disclaimer
This press release does neither constitute a prospectus in the sense of Art. 35 ff. of the Financial Services Act nor a prospectus, a simplified prospectus or a key information document for investors (KIID) in the sense of the Swiss Act on Collective Investment Schemes or a basic information leaflet. The units of the HSO Fund may not be publicly offered or advertised in Switzerland. The documents that are solely relevant for an investment decision, the prospectus and the simplified prospectus, can be obtained free of charge from the fund management company.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Helvetica Property
Brandschenkestrasse 47
8002 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 544 7080
E-mail: office@helvetica.com
Internet: www.Helvetica.com
ISIN: CH0434725054
Valor: 43472505
EQS News ID: 1203880

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1203880  03.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203880&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:37aREMY COINTREAU  : upbeat on outlook as annual profit beats forecasts
RE
01:37aCO2 GRO  : Announces an Agreement with Rancho Nexo to Market CO2 Delivery Solutions™ in Mexico's Protected Agriculture Market
PU
01:35aDollar on tenterhooks as payrolls test looms
RE
01:35aREMY COINTREAU  : 2020/21 annual results (April 2020 – March 202
PU
01:31aNORDHEALTH AS  : - Stabilization and over-allotment notice
AQ
01:31aSKANSKA  : divests multi-family project in Malmö, Sweden, for about SEK 300M
AQ
01:31aVESTAS WIND A/S  : CS Wind to acquire Vestas' Pueblo tower factory to strengthen local job creation and wind energy supply chain
AQ
01:31aNORDEX SE : Nordex Group receives further order from Spain for 77 MW
EQ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE  : Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives further order from Spain for 77 MW
DJ
01:31aRÉMY COINTREAU : 2020/21 Annual Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares off 3-month highs, caution ahead of U.S. payrolls
2Shares of retail favorite AMC nearly double, company woos investors with free popcorn
3Asia shares off 3-month highs, caution ahead of U.S. payrolls
4JBS meat plants reopen as White House blames Russia-linked group over hack
5Oil rises for a third day on expectations for fuel demand pickup