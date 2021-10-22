Log in
Helvetica Property : strengthens its corporate governance

10/22/2021 | 12:58am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Helvetica strengthens its corporate governance

22-Oct-2021 / 06:55 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, 22 October 2021

Zurich, 22 October 2021 - Dr. Franziska Blindow-Prettl, proven finance and sustainability expert, is newly elected to the Board of Directors of Helvetica Property Investors AG. Salman Baday and Lucas Schlageter are added to the Executive Board.

Increased focus on sustainability within the Board of Directors
As of November 1, 2021, Franziska Blindow-Prettl will join the Board of Directors, replacing Hans R. Holdener who will assume the role of CEO of the fund management company effective November.

Mrs. Blindow-Prettl is co-founder and CEO of Planet Power Finance AG, a company that finances green hydrogen projects and invests in companies along the entire green hydrogen value chain. She is founder of PRETTL Impact Investing and has 25 years of experience in private equity, hedge funds, alternative investments as well as impact investing. From 2001 to 2006 she was Global Head of New Product Development at EIM, one of the world's first hedge funds. In the 9 years after, she held various roles at LGT Capital Partners, most recently as Head of LGT Family Office. Franziska Blindow-Prettl holds a Dr. oec. HSG from the University of St. Gallen and an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the same institution.

'In Mrs. Blindow-Prettl, we have gained a proven finance and sustainability specialist who optimally complements our company with her expertise. Alongside the general growth strategy, the focus of the new corporate governance will lie on the company's sustainability strategy", says Hans Ueli Keller, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Executive Board significantly strengthened
The Executive Board will be expanded by Salman Baday, Head Sales, and Lucas Schlageter, Head Asset Management, as of November 1. Salman Baday has extensive experience in institutional sales as well as in investment advisory. Lucas Schlageter has many years of experience in asset management in the real estate sector as well as the financial sector. As of November 1, the Executive Management will consist of Hans R. Holdener (CEO), Peter R. Vogel (CFO), Salman Baday (new Head Sales and Marketing) and Lucas Schlageter (new Head Portfolio Management). Peer Kocur (Head Investment Management) completes the governance as a member of the extended Executive Board.

"I am extremely pleased that Salman Baday and Lucas Schlageter are joining the Executive Board. With the strengthened leadership, we will successfully continue our growth strategy as well as the expansion of our investment products", comments Hans R. Holdener.

Media contact  
Hans Ueli Keller Mirjam Nägeli
Chairman of the Board of Directors Media Relations
T +41 43 544 70 80 +41 43 444 77 92
huk@helvetica.com  mn@helvetica.com

About Helvetica
Helvetica Property Investors AG is a leading real estate fund management company and asset management firm. We deliver sustainable value to our clients through active, long-term ownership of safe and stable real estate investments. With a fully integrated real estate investment platform, we are able to provide both standardized investment products and customized investment plans. We are proud of our longstanding reputation for outstanding client service and dedication to responsible ownership. Our firm is approved and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Helvetica Property
Brandschenkestrasse 47
8002 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 544 7080
E-mail: office@helvetica.com
Internet: www.Helvetica.com
ISIN: CH0434725054
Valor: 43472505
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1242783

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1242783  22-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242783&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
