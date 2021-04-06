Hemptown Announces Engagement with Hawke Media: To Modernize E-commerce and Drive Marketing Solutions

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Hemptown Organics Corp. ("Hemptown" or the "Company"), and its wholly owned subsidiary Kirkman Group ("Kirkman"), are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic engagement with a leading, Los Angeles-based, digital marketing firm, Hawke Media ("Hawke") combining cutting-edge cannabinoid products with customized, performance-driven marketing solutions.

Hemptown and Kirkman have engaged Hawke, to implement a results-driven multimedia strategy to increase the scope of our company's digital presence and direct-to-consumer sales through e-commerce platforms. The agency will be focused on elevating the Hemptown and Kirkman brands through an omnichannel of social media avenues to promote e-commerce traffic and brand awareness.

Hawke has extensive experience in building and executing unique marketing strategies designed to leverage both digital and traditional mediums of marketing including SEO, e-commerce, print and broadcast. The agency has worked with several leaders in the hemp and cannabinoid industry, including Papa & Barkley, the experience that Hemptown looks forward to leveraging.

Beyond the cannabinoid industry, Hawke has led campaigns for leading global brands, including K-Swiss, Diamondback, Red Bull, Proactiv, among others. Hawke has also played an instrumental role in the e-commerce strategy and success of various direct-to-consumer brands, including The Plug and Formula 10.0.6.

"On behalf of Hemptown USA and Kirkman Group, we are thrilled to be working with the experienced marketing team at Hawke Media," commented Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Hemptown USA and Kirkman Group. "We look forward to the opportunity of increasing our direct-to-consumer sales and brand identity through Hawke Media's digital expertise."

About Hawke Media:

Hawke Media is a full-service outsourced CMO based in Los Angeles, CA, that provides the guidance, planning and execution required to grow brands of all sizes, industries and business models.

The company offers best-in-class marketing services, including an in-house team of media experts that specialize in customizable data-driven solutions that drive profitability. Since the company's inception in 2013, Hawke Media is situated as one of the nation's fastest-growing marketing consultancies, representing an impressive portfolio of internationally renowned companies and brands.

Hemptown USA and Kirkman Group look forward to collaborating on future projects designed to drive valuation, deepen stakeholder engagement, and streamline the complex workflows involved in creating, distributing, and updating content and products for investors and customers.

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown is a diversified, industry-leading cannabinoid company delivering a diverse product offering across the value chain, in multiple sales channels, to meet the growing global demand for cannabinoid-based products. State of the art cultivation in Oregon's Rogue Valley, FDA-licensed and cGMP certified product manufacturing, and a strong leadership team with Fortune 500 experience, including Kellogg's, Nike and Intel, are the pillars for Hemptown's growth model as the Company pushes into the consumer-packaged goods sectors with top quality white label and branded product lines for the consumer market. For more information, visit www.hemptownusa.com.

Hemptown Investor Relations

John Martin

jmartin@hemptownusa.com

1-833-436-7896

Hemptown Sales and General Inquiries

info@hemptownusa.com

1-888-CBG-NOW1 (1-888-224-6691)

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the anticipated flavours of the Hemp Naturals line, the anticipated size and growth of the smokable hemp industry and hemp-derived CBD consumer products industry the Company's goal of having its hemp cigarette 20-packs in every convenience store and gas station counter in America, and the timing of the rollout of the Company's products into retail stores. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions, significant business, competitive, political and social risks, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of products containing hemp/CBD and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

