Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Henkel to cut 2,000 jobs in face of rising costs, slow demand

05/05/2022 | 05:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of consumer goods group Henkel is pictured in Duesseldorf

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Henkel is slashing 2,000 jobs in response to rising costs and low demand for its shampoos and hair sprays and aims to make 500 million euros ($530 million) in gross savings in the medium-term from the merger of its cosmetics and detergents units.

The job cut and savings targets, announced on Thursday, illustrate the depth of problems facing consumer goods companies as they find ways to offset rising costs which cannot be passed on to customers. Global supply chain issues are adding to the difficulties that prompted Henkel to cut its outlook last month.

Henkel shares gained as much as 2% after the announcement on Thursday and traded unchanged at 60.72 euros at 0919 GMT.

The company, which has more than 52,000 staff globally, posted 11% sales growth in its adhesives business year, but its cosmetics business struggled.

Beauty care brands such as Schwarzkopf and Dial generated sales of 3.7 billion euros in 2021 compared with just under 3.8 billion in 2020 and 3.9 billion euros the year before.

Revenue from laundry and home care products including Persil, Perwoll and Pril reached 6.6 billion euros last year from 6.7 billion euros in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

The merger of the two units, with nearly 20,000 staff in 60 countries, will be implemented in two steps, leading to net savings of around 250 million euros on an annualized basis until end-2023, Henkel said.

"From today's perspective, around 2,000 jobs will be affected worldwide, mainly in sales and administration," it said. Talks with workers' representatives are about to start, Chief Executive Carsten Knobel said on a conference call.

Building on its brands, Henkel aims for organic sales growth of 3-4% and an adjusted margin of earnings before interest and tax in the mid-teens percent range for the new unit in the medium- to long-term.

Henkel said that businesses that do not meet its growth and profitability criteria could be halted or sold.

Businesses and brands with total sales of up to 1 billion euros were under review.

On the other hand, Henkel is open for large takeovers to promote growth, Knobel said.

Henkel confirmed first-quarter sales were around 5.3 billion euros and that it expects organic sales growth of 3.5% to 5.5% for the full year. Adjusted earnings per preferred share (EPS) are expected to decline in a range from -35% to -15%.

($1 = 0.9443 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle in Berlin and Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf; Editing by Miranda Murray and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54aChina's CATL says gross profit margins to improve after raising prices
RE
05:53aFrance's Engie wants clear EU guidelines on Russian gas payments
RE
05:53aCredit Suisse froze $10.6 billion worth of sanctioned assets in Q1
RE
05:53aOPEC+ set to stick to modest oil output increase amid price rally
RE
05:52aNorway keeps rates on hold, remains on track for June hike
RE
05:52aEuro's post Fed glow fades on bleak German industrial orders
RE
05:50aTurkey's inflation surges to 70%, putting Erdogan in bind
RE
05:49aPope uses wheelchair in public for first time since recent knee pain began
RE
05:48a"Japan is a buy," PM Kishida tells City of London
RE
05:48aSouth Africa's Gold Fields first-quarter output up 7%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
2ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
3Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools
4Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
5Over 80 firms including China's JD.com added to U.S. SEC list facing de..

HOT NEWS