Henley & Partners: Malta, Austria, Portugal Are Home to the World's Best Investment Migration Programs

03/16/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Malta’s new program has seen the EU country remain at the top of the Global Citizenship Programs Index (GCPI), while the Austria Private Residence Program and the Portugal Golden Residence Permit Program share the top spot in the Global Residence Programs Index (GRPI) — this according to Investment Migration Programs 2021, released today by the leading international residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners.

The annual publication, now in its 6th edition, provides a systematic analysis and comprehensive benchmarking of the world’s most notable investment migration programs and is the industry gold standard for this type of evaluation. The 12 citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programs and 24 residence-by-investment (RBI) programs are appraised by a panel of distinguished independent experts — including leading academic researchers, economists, expert immigration and citizenship lawyers, and other country risk and industry specialists — who consider a broad range of factors.

Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, an international immigration and citizenship law expert and Chairman of Henley & Partners, says, “Investment Migration Programs 2021 is an invaluable tool for international investors and entrepreneurs looking to hedge volatility and create short-term value as well as long-term yield through enhanced global mobility. It is also highly relevant to policy makers and governments wishing to manage these programs to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and economic growth.”

For the sixth consecutive year, Malta is the world’s top-ranking CBI country, with its Granting of Citizenship for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment process scoring 80 out of 100. It is followed by Austria’s CBI option in 2nd place, the Montenegro Citizenship-by-Investment Program in 3rd place, and the St. Lucia Citizenship-by-Investment Program is ranked 4th, with a score of 71.

Each scoring 75 out of 100, the Austria Private Residence Program and the Portugal Golden Residence Permit Program have emerged as the world’s top RBI programs, with the Italy Residence-by-Investment Program and the Swiss Residence Program sharing 2nd place in this ranking. The Greece Golden Visa Program is not far behind in 3rd place with a score of 72.

Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, says “demand for RCBI programs is at an all-time high because of the undeniable advantages they provide, including giving families alternative relocation options in a time of crisis or global volatility.”


© Business Wire 2021
